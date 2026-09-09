Share At least 14 killed in weapons depot blast in Syria’s Idlib, state TV says on social media

⁠At least 14 ⁠people have been ⁠killed in an explosion at a temporary ⁠depot for weapons and ⁠remnants of ⁠war near Sarmada, a city in Syria’s ‌Idlib province, according to state television.

The blast on Wednesday also wounded 11 people.

Earlier, the state news agency reported that emergency teams had been immediately dispatched after the explosion at Burj Elnumra village in northern Idlib’s countryside.

More to come …