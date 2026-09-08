Qatar says reopening Strait of Hormuz ‘unconditionally’ is a priority

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry says Doha working towards diplomatic solutions to end US war on Iran.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson says “new ideas are being discussed” between Qatar and other mediators for ways to resolve the more than six-month US-Iran war.

“It’s not acceptable at all to have this state of no war and no peace. This is not beneficial to the region, the countries of the region, and the people,” Ibrahim Al Hashmi, director of the media department at Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.

“Qatar is working hard with its partners, including China. Diplomatic efforts are being exerted and new ideas are being discussed,” he said.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday, where they discussed enhancing security and stability in the region and solutions for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“I had a fruitful meeting with my friend, HE Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of China. We discussed strengthening bilateral relations to serve our mutual interests, reviewed regional and international developments, and looked forward to working together for international peace and security,” Qatar’s prime minister said on X.

Al Hashmi said “the most important thing is to have political will with both parties to resolve the problem,” referring to Iran and the US.

He added that “Qatar and the countries of the region are quite keen for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz unconditionally because this is a top priority.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also discussed the war in Yemen, where fighting between forces loyal to the Saudi Arabia-backed internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels escalated last week, with the Houthis also launching attacks on Saudi territory.

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Al Hashmi said Qatar condemned “the attack of Houthis on civilian institutions in Abha, Jizan, and Najran, and Khamis Mushait”.

The Houthi attacks have “led to the injury of so many civilians and this has led to problems with shipments in the Red Sea and is a threat to international navigation”, the spokesman added.