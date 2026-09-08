Israeli forces kill Palestinian man and withhold his body near Nablus

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man amid raids and arrests across the occupied West Bank.

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Israeli forces shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus. They then withheld his body, Palestine’s Wafa news agency reported.

Abdul Karim Muhammad Salem Khader was killed on Tuesday after Israeli forces besieged his home and targeted it with an Energa antitank rifle grenade. According to security sources, Israeli forces used a bulldozer to demolish sections of his home after raiding Aqraba and surrounding the building.

An Israeli army spokesperson claimed that the army killed an armed man who tried to attack soldiers.

The Israeli army launched widespread raids early on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, including in the town of Anata and the Shu’fat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem, and Dura, near Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank.

In Dura and Hebron, Israeli forces arrested at least 10 people, including Fayez al-Jabari and his son and two former prisoners who had been released, Ayoub al-Awawda and Montaser Shadid, Wafa reported.

Also in southern Hebron, Israeli forces have started demolishing homes in the village of Khallit al-Dabe in Masafer Yatta, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent.

Israeli forces have closed all entrances to Shu’fat and Anata and banned residents from entering or exiting, Wafa reported.

Adnan Ghaith, Jerusalem’s governor, said that the raids in Anata are a continuation of Israeli attempts to impose a siege on northeast Jerusalem. He added that forces are preventing ambulances from reaching the injured.

Also in Anata, Israeli forces bulldozed main water lines, threatening residents’ water access.

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An Al Jazeera correspondent reported that the raids in Shu’fat are similar to the widespread violent raids Israeli forces have been conducting in Qalqilya.