Hundreds of flights delayed, cancelled after UK air traffic control glitch

Hundreds of flights at major United Kingdom airports, including London’s Heathrow and Gatwick, have been cancelled and hundreds more delayed because of a technical fault at the National Air Traffic Services (NATS).

The IT malfunction on Tuesday happened three years after a flight-plan processing failure at NATS caused even more widespread disruption.

In a post on X, NATS apologised to frustrated passengers in departure halls across the UK and said a problem with its flight data processing system had been fixed.

“Recovery from today’s system issue has taken longer than we had hoped. Our system issue is now resolved, we are operating normally and working as hard as possible to clear the backlog of flights,” NATS said on X.

Cancellations and Delays

Airlines called for the resignation of Martin Rolfe, the CEO of NATS, questioned whether the UK’s air traffic control system was ⁠fit for purpose and urged the UK government to intervene.

Ryanair said more than 65,000 of its passengers had been affected by delays of up to eight hours and that it had cancelled more than 50 flights.

In a video posted on X, Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer Neal McMahon said “despite promises, reports and assurances that they would fix the systems, once again NATS, under Martin Rolfe’s leadership have failed UK travellers and have failed airlines which are trying to get their passengers to and from the UK”.

Data on flight-tracking platform FlightAware showed about 490 departure delays at six airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Luton, Edinburgh and Bristol as of 15:18 GMT.

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About 525 arrivals at those six airports were either cancelled or delayed, the website data shows.

Aviation analyst John Strickland said the consequences of even a relatively short outage can be severe because delays quickly cascade through tightly ⁠scheduled airline networks.

“A few hours of outage may on the face of it sound limited but the impact ⁠is enormous when a substantial number of airports across the UK are affected,” Strickland said.

Britain’s aviation regulator said it would expect NATS to share a full report on Tuesday’s system failure.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority, the country’s independent aviation regulator, said it would then consider whether any reforms are needed to ‌secure the reliability of the UK’s air traffic control system.