EU pledges more than $200m to Greenland amid Trump threats

Brussels has proposed doubling direct EU aid to Greenland under the bloc’s next budget as military exercises kick off.

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The European Union has signed a declaration with resource-rich Greenland, promising a stronger partnership and announcing a $232m (200 million-euro) investment package to soothe anxiety caused by repeated threats from US President Donald Trump to annex the self-governing Danish territory.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the package, aimed at improving local quality of life over the next two years, during a visit to the Greenlandic capital Nuuk on Monday.

The EU shifted its focus towards Greenland, seeking increased cooperation with the Arctic island, following Trump’s push for greater US control of the semi-autonomous territory. His persistent threats, citing national security concerns, resulted in pushback from Greenland and Denmark and strained relationships with NATO allies.

“Greenland’s future is for the people of Greenland and Denmark to decide. No one else,” von der Leyen said.

The EU-Greenland declaration was signed by von der Leyen, Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Nuuk.

The investment package will go to Greenland’s government to strengthen administrative capability and planned programmes promoting sustainable tourism and housing construction.

Von der Leyen said the EU aims to be “more present and more engaged” in the region. Brussels has proposed doubling direct EU aid to Greenland to 530 million euros ($616m) under the bloc’s next budget for the 2028–2034 period.

Her visit coincided with the start of NATO’s Arctic Shield military exercise, bringing together soldiers from 11 countries of the alliance. The exercise will involve about 400 NATO military personnel in Greenland and will run from September 7 to 18.

“Through these challenging times, your support to us is unfailing,” Nielsen said. “You have stood by us and continue to stand by us. We feel it and are deeply grateful.”

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“Greenland needs the European Union, and the European Union needs Greenland,” he added.

In January, eight European countries, including Denmark, sent a small group of military personnel to Greenland for public military exercises to show support for the island’s sovereignty and strengthen Arctic security.

Trump responded to the public military display by threatening tariffs on the countries, including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The US president backed down in February after NATO agreed to expand its military operations in the Arctic.

At the height of the crisis, Trump would not rule out using force to seize the territory of 57,000 inhabitants, sowing anxiety within the EU and NATO.