President Ruto says small businesses should be reserved for Kenyans as his government moves against foreign traders.

Share Why is Kenya cracking down on foreign traders and small retailers? on social media

Kenya is beginning a crackdown on foreign nationals operating small retail shops and engaging in hawking, after President William Ruto directed authorities to shut down such businesses from September 7.

Ruto made the announcement on September 2 while addressing micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) traders at State House in Nairobi.

He said foreigners should not compete with Kenyans in businesses such as hawking and small retail, while foreign investment was welcome in activities requiring greater capital and investment.

What is Kenya doing?

Ruto directed authorities to begin shutting down small businesses operated by foreign nationals from September 7, saying hawking and small-scale retail should be reserved for Kenyans.

He said the government would take administrative action while the Parliament of Kenya considers the proposed Local Content Bill, 2025.

He also directed National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui to accelerate the bill’s passage through Parliament.

Why is Kenya moving against foreign traders and small retailers?

Hesbon Hansen Owilla, a professor at Aga Khan University in Nairobi, said the policy would help protect Kenyan traders.

“Yes, this is the best way to protect Kenyan small businesses and traders,” he told Al Jazeera. “Kenya is trying to bring in only investors who are bringing capital that can spur economic development by creating jobs rather than allow small-time foreign traders who only stifle Kenyan small traders while enjoying the robust infrastructure that Kenya has built and social securities.”

Advertisement

“It’s like expatriates. A country cannot allow expatriates in for jobs locals have expertise in,” he said.

The proposed Local Content Bill, 2025, would require foreign companies to increase local sourcing and employment, among other measures.

The bill is still being considered by Parliament and has not yet been enacted into law.

What businesses and traders are affected?

The directive is aimed at foreign nationals operating small retail shops and engaging in hawking. Ruto specifically referred to hawking and small shops when announcing the crackdown.

Kenya’s broader micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector covers a wider range of businesses. The government has not publicly provided a comprehensive list of all businesses covered by the September 7 directive or an estimate of how many foreign nationals will be affected.

Ruto also directed Ichung’wah to engage the State Department for Immigration’s principal secretary and establish the requirements governing permits issued to foreign investors and traders. It is therefore not yet clear how the directive will apply to foreign nationals who already hold permits to conduct business in Kenya.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said on September 6 that foreign nationals who meet Kenya’s legal requirements, including holding the necessary work permits and licences, remain legally protected to operate businesses in the country. He said Ruto’s remarks had been taken out of context and were made in the context of the Local Content Bill, 2025.

How significant is foreign investment in Kenya?

Kenya’s 2024 Foreign Investment Survey, the latest such survey published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), put the country’s stock of foreign direct investment at 1.458 trillion Kenyan shillings ($11.27bn) at the end of 2023, up 8.5 percent from 1.343 trillion Kenyan shillings ($10.4bn) at the end of 2022.

These figures cover foreign investment across the Kenyan economy and are not limited to the small-scale trading activities targeted by Ruto’s directive.

Surveyed foreign-invested enterprises employed 224,769 people in June 2024, including 221,267 Kenyan employees. Foreign employees accounted for 1.6 percent of the workforce in those enterprises.

What is the Tata Chemicals case?

The Tata Chemicals dispute is separate from the small-business crackdown.

Tata Chemicals Magadi operates a soda ash business at Lake Magadi in Kajiado County. On July 28, the Kenyan government suspended the company’s mining operations, citing alleged compliance issues under the country’s mining laws. The suspension also affected its soda ash exports.

Advertisement

On September 3, Ruto said he had ordered Tata Chemicals to leave Kenya, saying the company had not provided sufficient benefits to the local community in Kajiado County. He said the government would bring in two new companies to establish glass and chemical manufacturing facilities in the area.

Tata Chemicals said it had submitted the information requested by Kenyan authorities and was awaiting further communication. The company has said it complied with regulatory requirements and remained committed to resolving the matter through legal and regulatory channels.

The Tata dispute concerns the company’s soda ash operations at Lake Magadi. This is separate from the directive targeting foreign nationals operating small retail businesses and hawking.

What does this mean for foreign investment?

International business consultant and Sols Inclinations Ltd Managing Director Solomon Kinyanjui said the distinction was not between welcoming foreign investment and rejecting it, but between foreign capital that complements Kenyan enterprise and activity that displaces it.

“The issue is not whether foreign capital is welcome, but what role it should play in Kenya’s economy,” he told Al Jazeera. “Foreign investment should complement Kenyan enterprise, not substitute for economic activities Kenyans can competitively undertake themselves.”

He said the stronger case for foreign investment was where it brought capital, technology, skills, industrial capacity and access to export markets, but warned that the government needed to draw the boundary clearly and apply its rules predictably.

Hafsa Abdiwahab Sheikh, a journalist, said the policy could have both benefits and costs depending on how it is implemented.

“The policy could create more jobs for Kenyans and encourage skills transfer, while helping protect local employment,” she told Al Jazeera.

“However, if implemented unpredictably, it may discourage foreign investment and increase business costs, leading to higher prices. It could also affect relations with foreign communities if foreigners are blamed for unemployment.”