Argentina’s sovereignty claim is enshrined in its constitution, but oil production raises the economic stakes.

Share Why do the Falkland Islands matter to the UK and Argentina so much? on social media

A dispute between Argentina and Britain over control of the Falkland Islands has flared up again, after Argentinian President Javier Milei said the “winds of change” favour his country’s claim to the self-governing overseas United Kingdom territory.

Argentina’s presidency said in a statement on Friday that it had ordered the opening of proceedings to “investigate and penalise” 45 entities “linked to the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons” around the Falklands, which Argentines call Las Malvinas.

The remarks followed comments from US President Donald Trump that the United States was reviewing its position on the Falkland Islands. Washington has threatened to oppose Britain’s sovereignty over the South Atlantic archipelago if it does not increase its NATO defence spending.

British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting responded by asserting Britain’s “unshakeable” commitment to the Falklands. “The Falklands are British because Falkland Islanders choose to be British,” he said in a social media post.

Residents of the Falkland Islands have indicated they prefer to remain a part of the UK, and British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the country would “resolutely uphold” their right to self-determination.

Why do the Falkland Islands matter to the UK and Argentina?

Britain and Argentina fought a 10-week war in 1982 over the South Atlantic islands, located about 600km (375 miles) east of Argentina’s southernmost tip.

It ended with the surrender of Argentine troops after 74 days of fighting that killed 649 Argentines and 255 British troops.

Advertisement

Argentina’s sovereignty claim is enshrined in its constitution and is frequently invoked as an expression of national identity. Milei said the islands are “our future” and that Argentina needs to “recover” them as a matter of national importance.

The right-wing libertarian is preparing to seek re-election in October 2027 as his approval ratings plummet. Polls show only around 34 percent of Argentines support his drastic belt-tightening and deregulation policies.

Plans for large-scale oil production around the islands raise the economic stakes of the dispute. Milei declared that the Sea Lion deep-sea oil project, a joint UK-Israel operation, was a “clear and present danger” to the country’s claims.

Production at the field about 220km (140 miles) north of the islands is expected to begin in 2028. Argentina considers the project an illegal exploitation of resources in waters it claims as its own. “Any further advance on the Malvinas Islands will be considered a violation of our national security,” Milei said.

Rockhopper Exploration and Navitas Petroleum brushed off Milei’s threats in a joint statement on Friday, saying they would press ahead with the Sea Lion plan under licences granted by the Falkland Islands government and backed by Britain.

How is the US playing into the dispute?

The United States has signalled it may change its long-held position on the future of the Falklands. For decades, successive US administrations have remained neutral on the competing claims while recognising Britain’s de facto administration of the islands.

A departure from that position risks inflaming already high transatlantic tensions between Washington and its NATO allies.

Milei said the US was considering a change in position because it sees Argentina as a “reliable partner, aligned with Western values, in a strategically important position that can be a valuable ally in the decades to come”.

The Argentinian leader is a regular feature at conservative pro-Trump political gatherings in the US, and Trump has previously described the far-right populist leader as his “favourite president”.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Britain over its stance on the US-Israel war on Iran, accusing it of not assisting Washington in the fight against Tehran and of failing to help the US reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Benjamin Gedan, director of the Latin America programme at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC, said hints of a change to US neutrality in the dispute over the Falklands were clearly designed to needle British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Advertisement

Despite the good relationship between Trump and Milei, any resolution of the Falklands dispute still depends on persuading the UK. “Any settlement of this long-standing dispute will surely involve negotiations,” Gedan said. “And that means persuading the British, not the Americans.”