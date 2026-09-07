Trump targets aeroplane maker again, accusing Canada of unfair practices and threatening to block sales in the US.

Share Trump threatens to block Canada’s Bombardier sales unless planes made in US on social media

U‌nited States President Donald ⁠Trump has said that Canada-based aeroplane maker Bombardier can no longer sell in the US unless they start manufacturing their planes in the United States.

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!” Trump said on Monday in a social media post. “If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank’.”

Trump’s comments come as tensions flare once again between the US and Canada, which have historically had tight relations. Trump has imposed a series of tariffs on Canadian products, prompting retaliatory actions. The retaliatory tariffs are set to take effect on early Tuesday.

The tariffs come as negotiations between the United States and Canada have deteriorated in recent weeks. Canada’s tariffs will cover nearly $20bn of 700 different US goods.

This is not the first time the US president has targeted Bombardier since returning to office in 2025.

Shares of Canadian aeroplane maker Bombardier plunged in January after Trump threatened to decertify the private jet maker’s large-cabin planes and slap 50 percent import tariffs on new planes until Canada certified the latest aircraft produced by US rival Gulfstream.

“Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States — They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service,” Trump said on Monday. “Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the USA. They even blocked Gulfstream Aerospace from doing business in Canada — Completely unjust and unfair! That Era is OVER!”

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The move will affect large private jet companies including NetJets, one of Bombardier’s biggest purchasers. In December 2023, the Columbus, Ohio-based company penned a deal with Bombardier to buy 12 Challenger 3500 jets outright, with Bombardier giving NetJets the option to buy up to another 232 aircraft later.

Bombardier did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.