Russia shutters German consulate as diplomatic freeze deepens

Moscow retaliates after similar move from Berlin last week citing failed drone attack on airport.

Moscow has ordered the closure of the German consulate in St Petersburg.

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that the consulate in the second city must cease operations by September 18.

The order represents a tit-for-tat move, and brings into the open the growing ill feeling between the two countries amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Berlin shuttered two Russian diplomatic operations in Germany last week, having accused Moscow of being behind an attempted drone attack on Leipzig Airport.

In a statement published on Telegram on Monday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Germany has “provoked a new round of escalation in bilateral relations”, and bears “full responsibility for the consequences”.

Russia has now ordered that all diplomats and staff from the St Petersburg consulate must leave the country by September 18.

On Sunday, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov denounced Germany for its accusation regarding the drone attack, and asserted that the allegations marked “the beginning of a real war”.

The closure of the German consulate marks a new low in Moscow and Berlin’s diplomatic relations, which have seriously deteriorated since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Germany has emerged as one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters in Europe, allocating more than $50bn in civilian aid for Kyiv and almost $67bn in military assistance, according to its Foreign Ministry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly condemned the West’s support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Tensions between Berlin and Moscow increased last week as Germany made the accusation regarding the failed drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

Putin has dismissed the allegations, claiming, without offering details, that the evidence was “planted”.

As it revealed the accusations, Germany ordered the closure of Russia’s consulate general in Bonn and the Russian House cultural centre in Berlin.

Moscow retaliated by ordering all branches of Germany’s Goethe-Institut closed. Its staff members have been ordered to leave Russia by Sunday.

Lavrov said Berlin’s closure of Russia’s diplomatic institutions last week reminded him of events that preceded World War II, describing the measures as “absolutely unacceptable” and accusing Germany of wanting “war again”.