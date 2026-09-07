Bolivian blast death toll rises to 7, rescuers search for missing soldiers

The death toll from explosions at a military base in Bolivia has risen to seven, as rescue teams continue searching for people still missing three days after the blasts.

Bolivian army Commander Hector Alarcon said on Monday that seven people remain unaccounted for after the explosions at a military barracks in Viacha, about 30km (20 miles) southwest of La Paz.

“Our priority remains finding our comrades who are still missing and providing answers to their families as soon as possible,” Alarcon said.

Health Minister Marcela Flores said 84 people have been treated since the explosions, with 31 still in hospital.

The blasts happened on Friday afternoon in an area of the military facility used to store pyrotechnic material. Authorities had previously said the site was used to hold confiscated fireworks, grenades and TNT-based explosives.

The cause remains under investigation, but President Rodrigo Paz said the explosions appeared to have been an accident linked to the improper handling of explosives stored at the base.

Prosecutors in Viacha have opened an investigation into possible manslaughter and other crimes, while investigators are also looking into how the explosives were stored.

“Our Armed Forces are reviewing their protocols, and everything needed to provide greater safety, not only for enlisted personnel and officers, but also for nearby residents living close to military bases,” Paz said.

He announced a period of national mourning and urged Bolivians not to politicise the tragedy.

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The explosions sent debris flying through the surrounding area, tearing roofs from buildings and uprooting trees, affecting dozens of homes. Footage posted on social media showed windows shattering and thick black smoke rising from the military facility.

Residents living nearby were evacuated to a temporary shelter after the blasts. Defence Minister Ernesto Justiniano said on Saturday that it was not yet safe for some residents to return because the shockwave had damaged homes.

Many of those initially reported missing were young conscripts aged 18 and 19 completing Bolivia’s mandatory military service. At least two of those confirmed dead were also first-year conscripts.

Former President Evo Morales has criticised Paz’s government over its response, accusing it of mishandling the disaster and calling for the matter to be taken to the International Criminal Court.