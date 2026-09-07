Australia’s proposed ‘opt out’ law targets Big Tech algorithms

Social media platforms could be forced to give users in Australia an option to turn off “powerful” algorithms under draft laws to be unveiled by the government this week, Communications Minister Anika Wells told the ABC national broadcaster.

The proposed legislation would require companies like Meta to undertake what the government calls a digital duty of care as it steps up efforts to tackle online harm.

“A lot of Australians appreciate the algorithm, both for the enjoyment they get out of it or the utility they get out of it,” Anika Wells said.

“A lot of Australians will want to choose the algorithm, but we think that Big Tech should offer them the choice in the first place, and they should respect that choice.”

Australia’s opposition leader, Angus Taylor, told the ABC that the Coalition had not seen the Labor government’s bill.

“I am deeply sceptical. I fear that this is going to be an attempt by the government to censor social media, but as I say, we haven’t seen it. Let’s see what the government comes forward with,” he said on the ABC.

Social media firms have long faced scrutiny over their use of allegedly addictive algorithms and stand accused of directing users to sensational or extreme content to keep them scrolling.

In December, Australia banned under-16s from accessing social media platforms as part of a world-first crackdown designed to protect children from online bullying and “predatory algorithms”.

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The United Kingdom, France and others have since followed suit.

Data last month found that Australian children were increasing their use of social media apps, such as Instagram and TikTok, despite the ban.