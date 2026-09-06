Nearly 9,000 killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since 2023

More than 179 attacks on ambulance crews recorded since March 2, killing 179 healthcare workers.

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The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past three years has exceeded 8,900, while the number of injured has reached nearly 30,600, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israeli attacks from October 2023 to September 2026 killed 8,920 people and injured 30,595 others, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said in a statement on Saturday.

The numbers included 4,358 deaths and 12,359 injuries recorded since March 2.

A report published by the Health Ministry on Wednesday also said that there had been 179 Israeli attacks on ambulance crews since March 2, killing 135 healthcare workers.

The date marked Israel’s latest intensification of its war on Lebanon. On that day, an Israeli strike on Beirut killed 31 people following a Hezbollah rocket that targeted northern Israel.

According to the UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, 360,000 people remained displaced by Israeli aggression in August, including at least 22,000 living in collective shelters.

The figures came amid escalating Israeli violence across southern Lebanon despite two US-brokered “peace” agreements, both signed in June.

Israel has maintained its military occupation of southern Lebanon since March, when it announced it was installing a “buffer” zone. The June 26 framework agreement was contingent on Hezbollah’s disarmament.

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Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected the framework agreement, calling it “null and void”, demanding that Israel first end its occupation. The agreement did not specifically call for the withdrawal of Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

On Friday, an Israeli air strike on Kfar Reman, a town in southern Lebanon, killed three people and injured 23 others. The Israeli military claimed it cleared Hezbollah fighters in tunnels under the strategic Ali al-Taher bridge.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) also reported on Friday that Israeli raids and artillery shelling targeted seven towns in the Tyre and Nabatieh districts. There were no reported casualties.

Early on Sunday, Israeli warplanes bombed Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in southern Lebanon.