Israeli air attacks on Lebanon kill at least four

Two women killed in an air attack on Arab Salim, and two people killed in strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

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Israeli air attacks have killed at least four people and wounded 20 others in southern Lebanon in the latest Israeli escalation despite a truce.

The strikes began at dawn on Sunday and hit Nabatieh, Arab Salim, Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Reman, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Two women were killed and six people wounded in an air attack on Arab Salim after Israeli forces issued a forced displacement order for a building in the town, NNA reported.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that at least two people were killed in an Israeli air strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

An air strike on Nabatieh city also destroyed a historical building owned by the brother of a Lebanese member of parliament, damaging several buildings nearby.

In Kfar Reman, an air attack destroyed the home of the town’s late former mayor. Five people were treated in Nabatieh hospitals and discharged.

Another strike hit the Sayyida Masouma Garden in the city, destroying what remained of the municipal park after it was hit the previous day.

Israel says it carried out the strikes in response to Hezbollah launching two drones towards its forces in southern Lebanon, describing the attack as a “blatant violation” by the Lebanese armed group.

Since March, when Hezbollah attacked Israel during the US-Israel war on Iran, Israel has carried out air strikes across Lebanon and launched a ground invasion. Lebanon says the attacks have killed more than 4,300 people.

Israeli forces are still operating inside a self-declared “security zone” about 10km (six miles) deep inside Lebanon.

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The number of attacks has decreased since a US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding on the broader conflict in June, while Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement later that month.

But Lebanon still reports Israeli strikes, artillery shelling and widespread demolitions of civilian buildings in southern villages and towns.

On Friday, Israeli strikes in the country’s south and east killed four people, including an 18-year-old woman, authorities said, as Israel said it struck Hezbollah targets in response to a drone launch towards its soldiers.

Earlier this week, Israel said it had taken “operational control” of the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge near Nabatieh. Hezbollah has not commented on the announcement.

Israel weighs pullback

Israel is also considering pulling its troops occupying Lebanese territory closer to the Israeli border. Israeli public broadcaster Kan, citing security sources, said the military was preparing to scale back its presence and reposition three to four kilometres closer to the Israeli border, along a new “Grey Line” where outposts would be built.

That would pull troops back from parts of the “Yellow Line”, which extends north of the Litani River. The plan has not been approved by Israel’s political leadership, and the handover of territory to the Lebanese army remains unresolved, Kan said.

Hezbollah condemned Israel’s campaign, which it said was taking place amid “complete international silence and blatant American complicity”. The group reiterated its rejection of Beirut’s “fruitless direct negotiations” with Israel.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani spoke by phone with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said, as Doha pressed for de-escalation.