The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Share Amazon cargo plane crashes in US while landing at Miami airport on social media

A cargo plane for the retail company Amazon has crashed in the United States after overrunning its runway while landing at Miami International Airport, disrupting one of the country’s busiest airports.

In a post on social media, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Boeing 767-300 aircraft overran the runway at 2pm ET (6pm GMT) upon arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said “multiple vehicles” were struck by the plane, which caught on fire after it crashed. The department said it was working to extinguish the blaze and is assessing the status of people affected by the crash.

It’s not clear how many crew members or passengers were on board the plane. No details regarding potential injuries or fatalities were provided.

An Amazon spokesperson said the plane was operated by 21 Air and experienced “an incident” while attempting to land.

“We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, wellbeing, and care of everyone involved. We’re doing everything we can to support those affected.”

Videos circulating online show black smoke billowing from the scene near the runway. Early reports indicated that the aircraft veered off the runway and crossed a road near the airport.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which investigates major transportation-related accidents, confirmed that it was aware of the crash and would provide additional updates as more information became available.

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US Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said his agency had issued a full ground stop in Miami after the incident, urging travellers to anticipate “significant delays”.

The cause of the incident is unknown. The FAA said it is investigating.