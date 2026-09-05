US says it hit Iran oil tankers helping finance ‘regional proxies’

The US strikes have hit Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and near Iran’s Kharg island.

The United States military says it has struck three Iranian oil tankers after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at two US Navy warships in regional waters.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a US aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer evaded multiple Iranian attacks on Saturday.

CENTCOM said its attack on Iranian oil carriers came after the IRGC fired ballistic missiles towards the two US warships “patrolling regional waters”. It said no personnel had been injured.

The US strikes hit Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and near Iran’s Kharg island. The US military said it disabled two Iranian crude oil carriers and destroyed a third, targeting vessels it claims were part of a multibillion-dollar network that finances the IRGC and its “regional proxies”.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost – taking out three of yours,” CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said. “We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.”

CENTCOM did not immediately provide further details about whether the strikes on the tankers caused casualties.

The strikes come a day after US President Donald Trump said the conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of 18 US service members and a spike in global energy prices, is “small potatoes”.

Both sides have tried to inflict economic and military pain on the other, with negotiations having collapsed to end the six-month war that the US and Israel began. Almost a week ago, the US and Iran exchanged attacks after a month without direct confrontations.