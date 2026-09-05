‘To challenge deadly blockade’: New flotilla mission sets sail for Gaza

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) has announced that a new international mission is under way, with vessels stopping at European ports ahead of its attempt to reach Gaza’s shores in October.

The coalition said in a statement that the mission to “challenge Israel’s illegal and deadly blockade of Gaza” would go ahead despite the violence Israeli forces inflicted on flotilla volunteers and activists, such as documented cases of severe beatings, repeated tasering and sexual assault.

It added that “action is needed now more than ever as much of the world has moved on from Gaza” since the announcement of a ceasefire in October 2025.

According to the statement, two vessels have already set out. Handala II sailed around Scandinavia in June and July, stopping in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, while the ship Kate departed Bristol, UK, earlier this month and has since called at ports in Ireland, Germany and France.

Stops in Spain, Portugal and Italy are planned before the flotilla continues towards Gaza, the mission added.

Demands and calls

“The Freedom Flotilla sails again because our governments continue to fail to uphold their obligations,” said Zohar Chamberlain Regev, an FFC Steering Committee member.

“At every port, we will carry the demand that Palestinians be free to live with dignity,” he added.

Human rights advocates, peace activists, elected representatives, journalists, medical professionals and advocates for Palestinian rights have joined the new flotilla.

The coalition is calling on governments to guarantee safe passage for the flotilla, press Israel to end its obstruction of food, water and medicine into Gaza, declare that any attack or seizure of the vessels will trigger diplomatic consequences and use diplomatic and economic measures to end the blockade.

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“We know that sailing toward Gaza carries serious risks,” said Edward Digilio, an engineer from Maryland taking part in the mission. “But silence and inaction carry a much greater cost for Palestinians and the world.”

Pattern of Israeli interception and abuse

The coalition traces its roots to 2010, when Israeli forces killed 10 activists on board the Mavi Marmara during a flotilla attempt, and to the Free Gaza Movement’s first voyages in 2008.

Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla twice within the past year, detaining more than 450 participants in October 2025 — including South African author Zukiswa Wanner and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela — and about 175 more in April 2026.

Amnesty International said it documented sleep deprivation, denial of water and medical care, and other ill-treatment of activists held by Israel after intercepting and storming the ships.

Two activists, Thiago Avila and Saif Abukeshek, were held incommunicado for days in April this year and had their detention extended partly on secret evidence before being deported.

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza

The mission joins many other aid groups who have described Gaza’s humanitarian situation as reaching crisis levels despite the ceasefire.

UNICEF estimates that more than 82 percent of families remain water insecure and roughly 90 percent of water and sanitation infrastructure is destroyed.

Israel has continued to target hospitals, aid warehouses and medical supply sites in Gaza in recent weeks.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has recorded more than 1,300 deaths from Israeli fire since the truce took effect in October, alongside thousands still missing or believed trapped under rubble.