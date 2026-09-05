Pentagon polygraphs dozens of US military staff over media leaks: Report

About 50 officers on the US Joint Staff have been interrogated over reports detailing depleted weapons stockpiles during Iran conflict, says The New York Times.

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United States investigators have subjected about 50 members of the US military’s Joint Staff to lie detector tests following a series of unauthorised media leaks, according to a report by The New York Times (NYT).

The inquiry focused on whether civilian and military personnel leaked classified details to reporters, particularly concerning dwindling US ammunition reserves, the newspaper reported on Friday.

The polygraph examinations took place last month after news outlets published several reports highlighting severe drops in key weapons supplies, including long-range missiles and Patriot air defence interceptors. US officials had pushed back on these reports, insisting their weapons stockpiles were more than sufficient.

In a statement to the NYT, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to address internal administrative or investigative actions directly, but emphasised that the department takes leaks of national security information “extremely seriously and investigates accordingly”.

“Securing classified information is critical to ensuring the security of the United States and of our troops deployed around the world,” Parnell added.

The Joint Staff, which consists of between 1,500 and 2,000 military and civilian staff, plays a key role in coordinating operational strategy, policy and war planning with combat commands globally.

Unprecedented move

Sources familiar with the inquiry told the NYT that the aggressive push was designed not only to identify the individuals behind the disclosures, but also to deter potential future leakers.

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Legal and military experts say the scale of the investigation is unprecedented, as the top ranks of the US armed forces have never undergone widespread polygraph testing in modern history.

The move follows widespread reporting on how active military operations involving Iran have severely strained US weapon reserves, causing internal debates over the broader direction of the conflict.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed officials to crack down on unauthorised disclosures. In addition to calling for strict enforcement, Trump has publicly branded critical media coverage regarding munition shortages and the administration’s handling of the conflict in Iran as “treasonous”.

The persistent leaks have deepened an atmosphere of deep distrust inside the Pentagon, which current and former officials attribute to the management style of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Operating alongside a tight circle of close aides, Hegseth has ousted or blocked the promotions of at least 80 generals, admirals and senior officials during his tenure, the report said.

The Pentagon has launched multiple leak probes in response to media coverage of Hegseth’s leadership, even as he faced criticism for sharing sensitive operational details in a Signal group chat.

The internal tensions escalated further last month when the Defence Department fired the top editor and publisher of Stars and Stripes, an independent, government-funded military news publication.

Staff members said the move was direct retaliation for stories detailing deteriorating conditions on board the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Despite the mounting friction, Trump has backed Hegseth, publicly praising his performance as “fantastic”.