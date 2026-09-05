At least four civilians killed in Houthi missile strike near Yemen’s Taiz

The attack on a crowded road comes amid fierce clashes across Taiz and Hodeidah and rapid civilian displacement.

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At least four civilians have been killed and nine others injured in a Houthi missile strike on a crowded road in southwestern Yemen, according to Yemen’s state-run Saba news agency.

The attack by the Iran-backed group on Saturday targeted a gathering of civilians along the strategic Heijah al-Abd road, south of Taiz city, Saba said, quoting local and medical sources, and comes amid heavy fighting across key front lines in the Taiz and Hodeidah governorates.

The escalation follows reports from Yemeni government forces that they have retaken several key positions on the Haifan front, also south of Taiz.

A military source from the 4th Hazm Brigade told Saba that government troops captured several strategic heights, including al-Wathra, Saeed Taha, Dhiban, al-Khadira, and al-Najdain.

Military officials said these positions overlook the al-Khazja market and cut off key Houthi supply lines running towards several fronts in the southern Taiz and northwestern Lahj governorates.

Push for the Red Sea

Reporting from the capital, Sanaa, Al Jazeera’s Yousef Mawry said intense battles are also unfolding in other parts of the country.

“The aim seems to be for the Houthis to push towards Bab al-Mandeb, and gain territory towards the city and Red Sea port city of al-Makha [Mocha],” Mawry said.

Military experts say control over the Red Sea coastline is a main goal for the Houthis, which requires securing ground across southern Hodeidah and western Taiz.

The Houthis controlled the port city of al-Makha, which overlooks the Bab al-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, before being driven out in 2017 by government forces and Saudi-led coalition.

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The rebel group declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in July.

Government military officials confirmed that Houthi rebels have managed to make some advances of their own.

“In western Taiz, they’ve managed to take over a strategic military base, which is located on top of a strategic mountain and gives the Houthis an overview of the entire area,” Mawry reported.

He added that reinforcements from the government side are already on the way.

“The goal for government forces is not so much to gain territory, but to recapture the areas that have fallen under the control of the Houthis,” he said.

Humanitarian crisis unfolding

The sudden surge in violence has triggered yet another humanitarian crisis.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the renewed fighting has forced nearly 1,800 families to flee their homes in less than 48 hours.

Heavy shelling in the Maqbanah and Jabal Habashi districts of Taiz completely emptied several camps for displaced people. Most families have managed to move to safer spots within the same districts, while others fled to nearby areas.

Aid organisations have warned that some families remain trapped directly on the front lines and desperately need safe passage. Those who did escape are arriving with almost no food, shelter or basic supplies.

Relief efforts are facing significant hurdles as phone and internet networks remain cut off across the combat zones. Aid groups also warned that emergency stocks are “severely depleted”, leaving them with “limited capacity” to help those displaced.