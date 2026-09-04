South Korea mulls ‘contributions’ in Strait of Hormuz

Seoul has been heavily affected by the closure of the strategic waterway, and come under heavy US pressure for participation against Iran.

South Korea is mulling “contributions” to the freedom of navigation ⁠in the Strait of Hormuz, the presidential office said.

The office said in a statement released on Friday that various options regarding providing assistance in securing the strategic waterway were being considered.

The United States has been pressuring Seoul and other allies over their refusal to join its war against Iran, which has seen Tehran limiting maritime traffic in the strait – a key route for global oil supplies.

Local broadcaster JTBC reported on Thursday that South Korea’s government was “leaning toward” dispatching troops to the strait and reviewing details ahead of seeking parliamentary approval.

The presidential office was eager to state that no decision has yet been made, although that effort appeared to spread further confusion.

An unnamed official told reporters that “nothing has been decided” and that Seoul would consider domestic legal procedures, military readiness and parliamentary approval.

“South Korea may be able to make military contributions to global efforts to ensure free navigation through the strait, as long as such contributions do not compromise its military readiness,” the official said.

The president’s office then issued a statement saying: “References made during today’s briefing regarding military contributions – such as combat participation, non-combat roles, and search operations – were merely general descriptions of various options.

“Please be advised that nothing has been decided yet concerning actual contributions,” it added.

Any military deployment by South Korea requires a decision by the National Security Council, a resolution at a cabinet meeting, and consent from the National Assembly.

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The ongoing discussion “has not reached the stage of seeking parliamentary approval and no final decision has been made,” the official from the presidential office said.

President Lee Jae Myung may discuss options regarding the Strait of Hormuz when he meets French President Emmanuel Macron next week, he added.

Public support for involvement in the Middle East may be limited. A Gallup ‌Korea poll from March found 55 percent of people were opposed to sending South Korean warships to the strait.

However, South Korea has been heavily affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The country relied on the supplies transiting the waterway for 61 percent of its crude oil imports and 54 percent of its naphtha imports last year.

It is also under pressure from the US, its most important ally.

President Donald Trump said in August that he had cancelled US-South Korea joint military exercises in part because South Korea had declined to help the US in its war against Iran.

Afterwards, the South Korean government said it would pursue a deployment to the strait only after the US-Iran war ends.

The official from the presidential office insisted claims that South Korea has provided no assistance related to the Strait of Hormuz were “not true”, saying Seoul had long discussed practical contributions with the international community.

In late 2019, South Korea’s military expanded the deployment of its anti-piracy unit from Somalia to the area around Hormuz after the US pressed for help to guard oil tankers.