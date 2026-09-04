Mock Republican convention website redirects users to Epstein Files

Democratic lawmakers poke fun at prank website, while Republicans slam ‘fake news’ and redirect users to real one.

A mock website that directs users to the Epstein Files appears to be the primary search result on Google for the Republican Party’s upcoming midterm convention in Dallas, Texas.

For hours on Friday, the website gopdallas2026.com soared to the top of the search results, with preview text that offered viewers the chance to “discover details about the 2026 RNC [Republican National Committee] Midterm Convention”.

But users who clicked on the website were immediately taken to the Department of Justice’s website for the files about notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Republican Party quickly denounced the website on social media, pointing visitors instead to GOPConvention.com for the official site.

“FAKE NEWS!” the party wrote of the reports circulating on social media that the fake website was the real one.

Democratic lawmakers used the prank to revive discussion of the Epstein Files, which has been a long-running source of criticism for the administration of President Donald Trump, a speaker at the two-day convention.

Trump officials have been accused of mishandling the files’ release, which was mandated within 30 days under November’s Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Some critics have pointed out that certain records published by the Justice Department appear unnecessarily redacted, while others reveal the identities of victims.

Trump has also faced scrutiny for his personal relationship with Epstein, which he says ended decades ago.

There has long been speculation, however, that powerful figures in Epstein’s orbit turned a blind eye to his crimes. He was convicted in 2008 of soliciting a minor, and he faced sex-trafficking charges at the time of his death in 2019. His victims are thought to number in the hundreds.

Democratic lawmakers like Representative Ted Lieu of California seized on reports of the purported convention website. He shared a message from reporter Jake Lahut saying that “something funky is going on”.

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“I just tried the website and the below description, as of right now, is accurate,” Lieu said in response to Lahut. “Sort of awesome.”

According to documentation from the Internet Archive, which captures snapshots of past websites, gopdallas2026.com used to include a background photo displaying the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the site of the upcoming midterm convention.

The centre of the website prompted users to input their contact information to “get exclusive updates”.

But, in small text at the bottom, the website included a caveat that it was not the official source for information related to the midterm convention.

“This website is an independent informational resource and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or operated by the Republican National Committee (RNC), the 2026 RNC Midterm Convention, the American Airlines Center, or any official convention entity,” it said.

“For official convention information, please visit the appropriate official websites.”

This month’s event is the first-ever midterm convention hosted by the Republican Party.

It is slated to take place from September 9 to 10. A press release from the Republican National Committee indicates that the event is expected to be the party’s largest convention since 2016.

Trump is reportedly slated to speak on both nights, as he tries to rouse enthusiasm for his party ahead of the November midterm elections.

Republicans hope to hold onto their majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate as Trump’s popularity slides to new lows amid continued fallout from the war on Iran.

“Never before in history has any major party held a midterm convention, and President Trump wants to focus in on that and open this up to the American people, because all of his work has been about improving their lives,” RNC spokesperson Zach Kraft said in an interview with CBS Texas.

Democrats, however, held national midterm party conferences in 1974, 1978 and 1982.

“So, he wants them to be able to have an opportunity to attend this event and hear from him directly.”