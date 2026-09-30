Gas pipeline explodes in Syria, knocks three power plants offline

Powe rationing hours are to increase as a result of the blast.

A gas pipeline has exploded in Syria, knocking three power plants offline and sparking a large fire, according to state-run news agency SANA.

The Syrian Electricity Company said on Wednesday that the Deir Ali, al-Nasiriyah and Tishreen power plants were out of service because of inadequate gas supplies following the blast in Eastern Ghouta, an area in the Damascus countryside.

The fire is ongoing, and authorities are yet to identify the cause of the explosion.

The Syrian Electricity Company said specialised teams were working to resolve the situation.

It warned that the shutdown of the three power plants would increase power rationing hours due to dwindling electricity supplies.

Prior to Wednesday’s blast, Syria’s gas network had already been hit by two explosions in the past six weeks. The Syrian Petroleum Company said that both incidents were a result of sabotage.

No one has claimed responsibility for any of the explosions.

Syrians have complained about rising energy costs in recent months, with protests breaking out across the country two weeks ago as a result.

The government increased diesel prices by as much as 40 percent and petrol prices by 28 percent. It said the increases were temporary and caused by a sharp rise in global energy costs.