Spain’s PM says no evidence Morocco planned Ceuta border rush

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says Madrid has found no evidence that Morocco orchestrated a surge of 70,000 people who crossed into its North African enclave of Ceuta a month ago.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Sanchez responded to claims in a police report that emerged this week and suggested the border rush into Ceuta in late July was planned to overwhelm border controls.

“I can assure you that no institution – not the diplomatic service nor the European Commission nor any international body – has provided the Spanish government with any solid evidence that Morocco planned or carried out the incident. None whatsoever,” Sanchez said.

However, he said Moroccan police did allow crossings to occur during a 10-hour peak period on ‌July 30. Spanish authorities had yet to determine whether this was due to inaction or an inability to contain the influx, Sanchez added.

In late July, about 72,000 people swam and rushed into Ceuta, a Spanish enclave with a population of 84,000 that borders Morocco.

The police report, commissioned by a High Court ⁠judge last month, alleged that Moroccan security forces were initially deployed in smaller ⁠numbers than usual near the border and did not make a serious attempt to disperse the crowds.

Moroccan authorities previously denied any permissiveness, blaming the misinterpretation of a Spanish court ruling that appeared to open a legal loophole for arrivals by sea ‌and a social media campaign that spread information about a mass crossing.

Sanchez has defended Morocco during the crisis, highlighting Rabat’s cooperation in returning most of the migrants within 48 hours.

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However, about 5,000 people, including 1,200 children, remain in the city weeks later, according to the national government.

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters across Spain rallied against the government’s response to the Ceuta crisis. Among the crowd’s chants were “Expel the invaders” and “Ceuta is not for sale. Ceuta must be defended.”