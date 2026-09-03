Somalia repels armed assault on Baidoa amid regional political tensions

Explosions and gunfire rock Baidoa as armed groups strike during South West State’s political tensions.

Somalia’s military says it has repelled an attack by two armed groups in Baidoa, the largest city in Somalia’s South West State.

In a statement posted on X, Somalia’s Defence Ministry said “militias” loyal to ousted Governor Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen launched the attack early on Thursday morning.

“The attack began with explosions intended to terrorise civilians, but the army said it responded bravely and inflicted a heavy defeat on the attackers,” the ministry said in a statement.

Several states in the deeply fragmented country are opposed to control by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who also faces a long-running rebellion by the armed group al-Shabab, which controls vast swathes of central Somalia.

In March, the government sent in troops to oust Laftagareen.

He launched a failed attempt to retake the state in May, and in August his forces fought federal forces for control of Baidoa.

The fighting on Thursday lasted for several hours. Witnesses told AFP that gunfire and explosions could be heard in different parts of the town, forcing residents to remain indoors.

A spokesperson for the pro-Laftagareen forces told AFP that they had captured parts of the city and that fighting was ongoing.

However, several residents told AFP that Baidoa was calm after six hours of battles.

The Defence Ministry said it was investigating the number of fighters killed during the attack and would release details “once the assessment has been completed”.

The ministry also accused the armed groups of operating alongside “al-Shabab terrorists”.

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Laftagareen was among the opponents of President Mohamud’s attempts to move Somalia towards democratic elections, replacing a system based around clan elders.