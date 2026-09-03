Four imprisoned Palestine Action activists appeal ‘terrorism’ sentences

Supporters of those who participated in a raid on an Israeli weapons maker say the sentences set a dangerous precedent.

London, the UK – Four Palestine Action activists who were sentenced as “terrorists” are appealing against the ruling.

Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio, and Fatema Zainab Rajwani were found guilty of criminal damage “with a terrorist connection” following a raid, which was claimed by Palestine Action, on an Israeli arms factory in August 2024 in Filton, near Bristol.

The sentencing marked the first categorisation of property damage as “terrorism” in British courts.

Human rights groups condemned the ruling in June.

“Uncontested, this judgement will also mark a flagrant departure from the rule of law in favour of foreign criminal actors and against and in the detriment of UK citizens,” said Shahd Hammouri, lecturer in international law and researcher of corporate war profiteering at the University of Kent, as she spoke on Thursday during a press conference in London, where supporters of the group announced the appeal.

“It will also set out a precedent that may extend to others who are protesting against grave violations of international law.”

At the time of the incident, Palestine Action was not a proscribed organisation.

Activists Head and Kamio were handed five-year sentences, while Corner, who was also convicted of grievous bodily harm without intent for striking a police officer during the raid, was given seven years and eight months. Rajwani, who at 21 is the youngest of the group, was handed a sentence of four years and eight months.

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The appeal argues that the conviction violated Article 7 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as Palestine Action was not a proscribed organisation at the time of the offence. It also argues that “the sentences were manifestly excessive” and violated the “principles of natural justice” as well as ECHR’s Article 6, which regards the right to a fair trial.

The mothers of Kamio and Rajwani, visibly emotional when describing prison conditions and futures their children may face, said they were proud of their daughters.

“She may be embroiled in this struggle for her freedom for another 20 years,” said Sukaina Rajwani.

Emma Kamio’s voice broke when stating, “[Leona] will be 50 years old…when she finishes her sentence”, referring to the decades of supervision that would follow time spent in prison.

Elbit Systems, Palestine Action’s main target, describes its drones as the “backbone” of the Israeli army.

The August 2024 Filton raid was carried out at its UK affiliate.

Palestine Action says it is “committed to ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime”. The group relies on direct action to disrupt flows of arms and military-related goods to Israel, stating that “If one action stops one weapon from killing a Palestinian, then it’s all worth it.”

James Smith, a doctor who returned eight days ago from Gaza, where he was providing urgent medical care, said it was “an honour” to support the activists.

Direct action efforts should be “understood alongside the sheer inability of healthcare workers to respond to the outcomes of these war machines”, he said, referring to Israeli quadcopter drones.

He referenced the shooting of a 10-month-old baby in Gaza by an Israeli quadcopter in April, 2024.

The activists known as the “Filton 24” have said they were targeting quadcopter drones produced by Elbit Systems during their raid.

When speaking of the activists, Smith noted the “first tenet” of medical best practice, saying, “Prevention is better than cure.”

People sentenced as “terrorists” are treated as dangerous and face scrutiny long after they leave prison.

Kamio said her daughter had worked with children at a nursery, facilitating outdoor, nature-based learning. While the nursery spoke highly of her, her mother said she feared that once released, she would not be able to work with children again because of enhanced checks.

In a statement, activists supporting the four said that they “would be subject to notification requirements for 15 years upon release” and that “such requirements include being obliged to notify police of any new device, bank account, address, holiday or relationship”.

In June, the case gained further prominence when Head’s lawyer, Rajiv Menon KC, was accused by Justice Jeremy Johnson of contempt of court by stating that Elbit Systems was “wined and dined in the corridors of power” and reminded jurors of their right to acquit based on conscience.

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Menon now faces contempt proceedings; senior lawyers have criticised his prosecution.

“[Judge] Johnson did his worst,” Emma Kamio said of the sentencing.

In June 2025, the UK banned Palestine Action as “terrorist” organisation, making it a crime to be a member of or to express support for the group. More than 2,700 people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 for protesting the ban.

The proscription, which came after activists spray-painted a Royal Air Force plane, placed Palestine Action on par with organisations like al-Qaeda, ISIL (ISIS) and extreme far-right groups.

Civil liberty organisations and United Nations experts have slammed the ban as an illiberal overreach.

Charlotte Head, in a letter written from prison, described the sentencing as “politically motivated to justify the proscription of Palestine Action”.

There is no date set for when the appeal will be heard, but lawyer Simon Natas said he hoped it would begin “in the coming months”.