Israeli settlers attack Jalud village in occupied West Bank, torch homes

A group of settlers attacked two homes belonging to the Al-Tubasi family in northern West Bank village.

Israeli settlers have attacked a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank, setting fire to homes, as Israeli forces raided several areas in the occupied territory.

In Jalud, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, a group of settlers attacked two homes belonging to the Al-Tubasi family and set them ablaze, hours after the family returned under an Israeli court decision following nearly two months of forced displacement, the Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing local sources.

The fires caused extensive damage to the two homes, they said.

According to the sources, Israeli forces provided protection to the settlers and sent additional military reinforcements to the area.

The forces also compelled members of the Al-Tubasi family to evacuate their home again at gunpoint, the sources added.