Israeli forces kill Hamas commander Izz al-Din al-Beik in Gaza attack

Head of Hamas’s armed wing in northern Gaza killed in ⁠an Israeli strike on an apartment building in Gaza City.

An Israeli air attack has killed Izz al-Din al-Beik, the head of the ⁠Hamas armed wing in the northern Gaza ⁠Strip, Palestinian sources and Israeli officials said.

Al-Beik was killed in ⁠an Israeli strike on an apartment building in Gaza City’s ‌Nassr neighbourhood early on Tuesday, medics and Hamas sources said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz posted a joint statement on X, saying the military had killed al-Beik.

Al-Beik had assumed command of the Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza during Israel’s genocidal war, succeeding senior commander Ahmed al-Ghandour.