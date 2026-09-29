Israeli forces kill Hamas commander Izz al-Din al-Beik in Gaza attack
Head of Hamas’s armed wing in northern Gaza killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment building in Gaza City.
Published On 29 Sep 2026
An Israeli air attack has killed Izz al-Din al-Beik, the head of the Hamas armed wing in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources and Israeli officials said.
Al-Beik was killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment building in Gaza City’s Nassr neighbourhood early on Tuesday, medics and Hamas sources said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz posted a joint statement on X, saying the military had killed al-Beik.
Al-Beik had assumed command of the Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza during Israel’s genocidal war, succeeding senior commander Ahmed al-Ghandour.