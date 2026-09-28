UN commemoration of Durban Declaration: What’s on agenda, who will attend?

The UN General Assembly marks the 25th anniversary of the 2011 Durban Declaration, which called for combating racism and inequalities.

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The United Nations General Assembly will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration – one of the most comprehensive frameworks to combat racial discrimination and inequality globally.

The declaration, which is not legally binding for member states, was adopted at the 2001 World Conference Against Racism in the South African city of Durban. The 153-page document tackles racism, xenophobia, and the oppression of Indigenous people around the world.

A political declaration is expected to be adopted at Monday’s meeting, according to the UN.

What issues did the 2001 Durban Declaration address?

The Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), as the document is officially known, urged member states to adopt measures aimed at eradicating various forms of oppression, including racism and gender-based discrimination.

The landmark conference recognised historical injustices, acknowledging that slavery and the slave trade are crimes against humanity and are linked to modern poverty and disparities. Apartheid and genocide were described as “sources and manifestations of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance”.

The document also called on participants to condemn and work to prevent the recurrence of such crimes.

The declaration said that policies on migration should not be based on racism and intolerance in efforts to protect migrants.

It also recognised the rights of Indigenous peoples.

Expressing concerns about “the plight of the Palestinian people under foreign occupation”, Clause 63 of the declaration recognises “the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to the establishment of an independent State”. It also recognises “the right to security for all States in the region, including Israel”.

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An early draft of the declaration had equated Zionism with racism, but it was removed following opposition from Israel and its Western allies. Zionism is a Jewish nationalist and political movement that originated in Europe in the late 19th century with the goal of creating a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

Multiple rights groups and scholars say that Israeli policies against Palestinians amount to apartheid. Israel’s war on Gaza has been dubbed genocide by experts, as well as a UN commission of inquiry.

In April 2009, the Durban Review Conference was held in Geneva to assess progress made since 2001 and address the new challenges. A meeting was also held in 2011, marking the 10th anniversary, when world leaders reaffirmed their commitments to fight against racism.

Who agreed to the text, and who opposed it?

The vast majority of UN member states adopted the 2001 declaration by consensus at the end of the conference.

The United States and Israel withdrew from the conference and did not support the declaration due to its clauses on Israel and Palestine.

Clause 65 of the declaration, which recognises “the right of refugees to return voluntarily to their homes”, was another potential point of contention, as Israel has refused to allow the right of return for Palestinian refugees who fled or were expelled in 1948 and 1967. More than 750,000 Palestinians were ethnically cleansed leading up to the establishment of Israel in 1948. Palestinians call the event the Nakba or “catastrophe”.

What’s expected at the 25th anniversary meeting?

The anniversary meeting on Monday aims to raise awareness and improve public understanding of the DDPA, facilitate dialogue between governments and communities, and “identify strategies for mobilising renewed political will”, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights, which is organising the event.

The anniversary event is also intended to provide the space to reflect on progress since the declaration and address persistent and new challenges.

It will take place in New York City at United Nations Headquarters, and be livestreamed through UN Web TV in several languages.

The theme is “Mobilizing Global Public Support for the Full and Effective Implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action”.

The agenda includes an interactive panel discussion on “youth leadership”, which will look into how young people from marginalised racial and ethnic groups shape public discourse, advance action against racism, and mobilise support for implementing the DDPA.

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Who is attending?

The opening plenary meeting will include statements by Khalilur Rahman, the president of the 81st UN General Assembly; UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk; South Africa’s head of state or a representative; an NGO representative; and a youth representative.

UN member states, observer states, and observers of the General Assembly will take part in the general debate at the conclusion of the conference.

What is the proposed outcome?

A draft of the political declaration set to be tabled today reaffirms the messages of the 2001 DDPA, the outcome document of the 2009 Durban Review Conference, and the political declarations adopted on the 10th and 20th anniversaries.

It also says that “equality and non-discrimination are fundamental principles of international law” and acknowledges “with deep concern” the rise in issues such as discrimination, systemic racism, and hate speech.