South Korea suspects North Korean mines behind DMZ blast

The report into the explosion in Demilitarized Zone threatens to provoke renewed tension between the two Koreas, which technically remain at war.

South Korea has said it suspects that a recent explosion in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) that injured three military personnel was caused by North Korean landmines.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday that the preliminary findings of an investigation with the United Nations Command indicated that recently planted landmines were involved. The report threatens to provoke increased tensions between the rivals, who technically remain at war.

“Taking into account the crater and the pattern of the flames from the explosion, the extent of the injuries sustained by the service members … we assess that North Korean landmines are highly suspected to have caused the blast,” Army Lieutenant-General Kwon Dae-won, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said.

He confirmed that the explosion site was “about 10 metres (33 feet) from an area where changes in the terrain were observed and where North Korean forces are believed to have recently planted mines”.

Three South Korean military officers were severely wounded in the explosion on September 21 in the western sector of the DMZ, which separates North and South Korea.

There are an estimated 2 million mines in and around the DMZ, which periodically cause explosions that injure military personnel.

Ongoing tensions

Running 248km (154 miles) long by 4km (2.5 miles) wide between the two Koreas, the DMZ remains heavily armed. An armistice, rather than a peace treaty, ended fighting in the Korean War in 1953, so the two sides technically remain at war.

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Relations between Seoul and Pyongyang have deteriorated in recent years amid increased geopolitical tensions, with the collapse of talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump in 2019 a trigger.

In 2024, Kim described South Korea as the country’s “principal enemy” and Pyongyang has since been busy laying additional mines and building anti-tank barriers along the border.

Kwon warned that should the investigation confirm Pyongyang was responsible, South Korea’s military “will take appropriate and corresponding measures”.