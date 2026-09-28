South African police discover body of 11th woman near Johannesburg

Police are investigating the killings in a country with one of the highest femicide rates in the world.

South African police have discovered the body of another woman east of the country’s commercial capital, Johannesburg, bringing the total number of female bodies found near the city since mid-July to 11.

Police said on Sunday that the latest victim was found in an open field in the Ekurhuleni municipality at about midday local time (10am GMT).

“A security company vehicle patrolling the area noticed the body and alerted the police,” police spokeswoman Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

Details about the woman’s identity, age and cause of death were not immediately available.

Just one day earlier, on Saturday, the body of a semi-naked woman was found near a cemetery in the same municipality.

The latest discoveries add to growing concern over violence against women in a country long plagued by violent crime. While police work to establish whether the killings are connected, there have been community concerns that the murders are being carried out by the same killer or killers.

Provincial police chief Tommy Mthombeni said the victim found on Saturday appeared to have been stoned to death, but a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police said a man linked to the killing was arrested almost 400km (250 miles) away. His arrest brings the number of people in custody in connection with the series of killings to four.

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the recovery of the body of the 10th victim while on the campaign trail for upcoming local elections, broadcaster eNCA reported.

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“I’ve sadly heard about 10th body of a woman found in Thembisa,” Ramaphosa said on Saturday. “This continues to make us very sad, and in many ways, it’s a shame on the men of South Africa that we continue to kill the women of our beautiful country.”

South Africa has one of the highest femicide rates in the world, with an average of 15 women killed per day.

Two women have been charged with the murder of the woman whose body was the ninth discovered on September 17. Police have said the killing may have stemmed from a relationship-related matter.

Mthombeni, the provincial police chief, told state broadcaster SABC that investigators believe the ninth killing was an isolated case. However, he said it is possible some of the other killings are connected.

He added that some of the murders shared similarities, but cautioned that there is no conclusive evidence to suggest the same person or group is responsible.

Police discovered three bodies in July and August within 6km (4 miles) of one another in Ekurhuleni. Earlier this month, six bodies were found in 10 days, also in Ekurhuleni.

Prior to Saturday’s discovery, all of the deceased women were in their 20s or 30s. Several of them were found completely or partially naked.

The first body, discovered in mid-July, was found naked and restrained with cable ties. The victim’s boyfriend was subsequently arrested, but no charges were filed.