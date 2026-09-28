Somali army clashes with local forces for control of Baidoa

The latest outbreak of fighting in the South West State city stranded civilians unable to flee or reach hospitals.

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Intense clashes have broken out in the Somali city of Baidoa between government forces and fighters loyal to the ousted regional president.

Fighter jets and drones were reported as the hostilities flared on Monday in the South West State city after thousands of local fighters entered the city in the morning. Violence has plagued the city in recent weeks as the army seeks to maintain the control it wrested earlier this year.

“The national army confronted them, inflicted heavy casualties and drove them out of the city,” senior army commander Mohamed Ali said, according to the AFP news agency. He added that the local fighters had vehicles loaded with explosives and explosive drones.

A number of states in Somalia oppose President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. His government sent troops to oust the head of South West State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen in March. Laftagareen has repeatedly attempted to retake the area, including the administrative capital of Baidoa.

In a statement, Laftagareen congratulated fighters for the operation, saying that the aim was to “maintain security [and] restore stability and diversity” in Baidoa.

The medical NGO Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, said three people had died including a healthcare worker.

“There were heavy clashes all day in the city,” local resident Hussein Abdifatah told AFP. “Most of the civilians have difficulties fleeing because both sides are fighting everywhere.”

Medical teams working with the Ministry of Health at Baidoa’s Bay Regional Hospital said they had received 69 patients affected by the violence, including five children.

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Roads leading to hospitals in Baidoa were blocked, and MSF said it is concerned that many wounded people are unable to access treatment.

“This is the third time in six weeks that fighting has erupted in Baidoa, with devastating consequences for civilians,” Dr Elshafie Mohammed, MSF’s Somalia representative, said. “It is unacceptable that civilians and healthcare are being caught up in violence.”

A health facility was also reportedly severely damaged and an ambulance looted, the aid agency said. Two medical staff working with its teams were robbed and one was injured.

Fighting erupted in Baidoa on August 17, when Bay Regional Hospital reported four deaths and 94 people wounded, and again on September 3, when 71 people were treated for injuries and one death was recorded.