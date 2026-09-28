Tehran filed a UN complaint against US sanctions forcing regional cancellations of Iran flights.

Share Flights between Iraq’s Najaf and Iran resumed as Tehran protests US curbs on social media

Iraqi Airways has resumed commercial flights between the central province of Najaf and Iranian airports, according to the country’s state-run Iraqi News Agency.

The flights restarted on Monday after Najaf and three other Iraqi airports temporarily suspended flights, driven by fears over secondary sanctions by the United States targeting aviation services linked to Tehran.

The move allows Iraq’s flag carrier to bypass standoffs with international contractors whose fears of secondary penalties had halted handling services for flights linked to Tehran.

Challenging sanctions at ICAO

Earlier in the day, Iran filed a formal complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over US aviation sanctions, reported Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation chief Abuzar Shiroudi told IRNA that coordinated efforts are underway with Iran’s Foreign Ministry to resume flights legally.

Shiroudi said the ICAO had ruled in Iran’s favour regarding Iran’s formal protest over US aviation sanctions.

Shiroudi also told the agency that Tehran had filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice in The Hague over attacks on airports, aircraft and radar systems. The case before the court remains under review and any compensation depends on its final ruling, he added.

Iran’s civil aviation chief said Iran is seeking explanations from several countries regarding halted flight routes through diplomatic channels.

US sanctions on Iranian airlines came into force on September 23, putting foreign airports and companies that service sanctioned Iranian carriers at risk of secondary sanctions. The measures have not grounded Iranian aviation altogether.

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According to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, the CEO of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International airport said flights to East Asia are operating without cancellations.

Airports in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iraq, Oman and the UAE have recently cancelled flights by Iranian airlines.