UK police evacuate homes near airbase used by US

Police say they have arrested several men on suspicion of explosives-related offences and bomb disposal experts are examining vehicles.

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Police have evacuated homes near an airbase in the United Kingdom used by the United States military and arrested several men on suspicion of explosives-related offences.

“The army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently ⁠examining a number of vehicles,” Gloucestershire police said on Sunday, adding that “a major incident” had been declared.

Residents from a number of properties in Whelford, southwestern England, were being taken to a nearby leisure centre. Police said several men had been arrested “on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act”.

The town is located near RAF Fairford, an airbase that US forces have used for strikes during the US-Israel war on Iran.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said armed police had blocked access to the base’s main gate, while equipment had been placed in front of entry points.

About 30 emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances and fire engines, were stationed in the nearby town of Fairford.

Gloucestershire Police said in a statement they would like “to reassure people that we believe this incident is contained”.

There was no immediate information about what had prompted the arrests, whether explosives were found, or if the suspected offences were connected to the airbase.

The US Air Force said it was aware of reports about the incident but declined to discuss specific security measures.

A spokesperson said the 501st Combat Support Wing, a US Air Force unit in Britain, and other US units based in the country remained vigilant and would take steps needed to protect personnel and their families.

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In March, three US B-1B Lancer bombers touched down at RAF Fairford after what is believed to be the first US strike mission against Iran launched from a British base,during the war on Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful military force that operates alongside the country’s regular armed forces, warned in July that bases used to launch attacks on Iran could be treated as legitimate targets.

Authorities have not linked Sunday’s arrests to Iran or said RAF Fairford was a target.