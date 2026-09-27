Police say the US shooting followed an altercation at an after-hours venue, and four people are in hospital.

Share Three killed, four injured in shooting at Detroit, Michigan, strip club on social media

Three people have been killed and four others injured in a shooting at an after-hours strip club in Detroit, Michigan in the United States, according to police.

Officers responding to the shooting shortly after 7:20am local time (11:20 GMT) on Sunday arrived within four minutes and found three people suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison told reporters on Sunday morning.

Another four people – two men and two women in their 20s and 30s – were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The three people killed, who police said were all over the age of 30, have not yet been identified.

Bettison said the shooting followed an altercation at the club, located on a mostly residential street.

“A fight occurred, an altercation occurred, and as a result individuals decided to settle it with gun violence,” he said.

Police have not announced any arrests, but Bettison said investigators had developed leads and there was no ongoing danger to the public.

The location was already known to police, who had received seven calls related to the address since the beginning of the year. Bettison said there was also an investigation into the address.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said the city would work to crack down on illegal after-hours operations, whether they were being run out of homes or businesses.

Sheffield said authorities would do “everything we can” to prevent such operations from taking place in Detroit’s communities and neighbourhoods.