At least 17 killed in South Africa shooting, police hunt for eight suspects

Emergency medical services declared all 17 victims dead ⁠at the ​scene in Wedela ​township southwest of ​Johannesburg.

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At least 17 people have been killed and 15 others were wounded in a shooting at a tavern in South Africa’s Gauteng province, police said.

Emergency medical services declared all 17 victims dead ⁠at the scene in Wedela township southwest of Johannesburg, and ⁠the motive for the shooting was ⁠not known, the South ⁠African Police ⁠Service said early on Sunday.

Police are searching for eight suspects, who were “reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols”.

More to come.