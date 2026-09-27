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At least 17 killed in South Africa shooting, police hunt for eight suspects
Emergency medical services declared all 17 victims dead at the scene in Wedela township southwest of Johannesburg.
Published On 27 Sep 2026
At least 17 people have been killed and 15 others were wounded in a shooting at a tavern in South Africa’s Gauteng province, police said.
Emergency medical services declared all 17 victims dead at the scene in Wedela township southwest of Johannesburg, and the motive for the shooting was not known, the South African Police Service said early on Sunday.
Police are searching for eight suspects, who were “reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols”.
More to come.