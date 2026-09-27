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At least 17 killed in South Africa shooting, police hunt for eight suspects

Emergency medical services declared all 17 victims dead ⁠at the ​scene in Wedela ​township southwest of ​Johannesburg.

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epa13257241 A police cordon is set up at the site of a mass shooting in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, South Africa, 23 September 2026. At least 11 people died after gunmen stormed a house late on 22 September and opened fire on 14 people. Authorities have not yet determined the motive for the shooting, and investigations are ongoing, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS). EPA/STRINGER
In this file photo from September 23, 2026, a police cordon is set up at the site of a mass shooting in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, South Africa [EPA]
Published On 27 Sep 2026

At least 17 people have been killed and 15 others were wounded in a shooting at a tavern in South Africa’s Gauteng province, police said.

Emergency medical services declared all 17 victims dead ⁠at the scene in Wedela township southwest of Johannesburg, and ⁠the motive for the shooting was ⁠not known, the South ⁠African Police ⁠Service said early on Sunday.

Police are searching for eight suspects, who were “reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols”.

More to come.

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