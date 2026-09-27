At least 12 dead and dozens missing after a vessel capsizes in DRC

This incident comes only two days after at least 41 people died in another boat capsizing in DRC.

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A vessel carrying fish traders has capsized in Lake Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), killing at least 12 people with dozens still missing, authorities said.

The vessel was carrying more than 50 people on Saturday night near Idjwi Island in South Kivu province, said Félix Habiragi, chief of the village of Kisheke near the scene.

He said the cause of the accident was not immediately clear and about 15 people were rescued.

The vessel was transporting fish traders and goods from Bwina on Idjwi Island to Boza, according to local administrator, Muhindo Ntambuka Pascal. Videos that appear to be from the scene showed villagers and other passengers pulling bodies from the lake.

Boat accidents are common in the DRC, as rivers and lakes are a major means of transport for over 100 million people. Vessels are often overloaded with goods and passengers, many of whom frequently travel without life jackets.

“The authorities had, in particular, begun requiring passengers to wear life jackets. Today, however, many people continue to travel without them,” said Dorcelle Bagazane, a civil society member in Idjwi.

Earlier this week, at least 41 people died and 49 were rescued when a boat capsized on Lake Tanganyika in the DRC. It was reportedly carrying about 100 people and cargo when it capsized near the Congolese village of Mapera.