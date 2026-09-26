South African police discover body of 10th woman near Johannesburg

Police are investigating the killings in a country with one of the highest femicide rates in the world.

South African police have discovered the body of another woman east of the country’s commercial capital, Johannesburg, bringing the total number of female bodies found near the city since mid-July to 10.

Police confirmed the discovery in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday but have not provided any further information. The body was found in the morning, according to the daily newspaper, The Sowetan.

The discovery adds to growing concern over violence against women in a country long plagued by violent crime. While police work to establish whether the killings are connected, there have been community concerns that the murders are being carried out by the same killer or killers.

Provincial police chief Tommy Mthombeni said the latest victim appeared to have been stoned to death, and a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“We have put highly capable investigators on this case,” he told reporters at the scene, pledging to find those responsible for the killings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the latest discovery while on the campaign trail for upcoming local elections, broadcaster eNCA reported.

“I’ve sadly heard about 10th body of a woman found in Thembisa,” Ramaphosa said. “This continues to make us very sad, and in many ways, it’s a shame on the men of South Africa that we continue to kill the women of our beautiful country.”

South Africa has one of the highest femicide rates in the world, with an average of 15 women killed per day.

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Two women have been charged with the murder of the woman whose body was the ninth discovered, last week. Police have said that the killing may have stemmed from a relationship-related matter.

Mthombeni told state broadcaster SABC that investigators believe the ninth killing was an isolated case. However, he said it is possible some of the other killings are connected.

He added that some of the murders shared similarities, but cautioned that there is no conclusive evidence to suggest the same person or group is responsible.

Police discovered three bodies in July and August within six kilometres (four miles) of one another in Ekurhuleni. Earlier this month, six bodies were found in 10 days, also in Ekurhuleni.

Prior to Saturday’s discovery, all of the deceased women were in their 20s or 30s. Several of them were found completely or partially nude. Police have not yet confirmed the age of the 10th woman or whether she was clothed.

The first body, discovered in mid-July, was found naked. The deceased had been restrained with cable ties. Her boyfriend was subsequently arrested, but no charges were filed.