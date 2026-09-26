News|Aviation

Plane crash in DR Congo kills more than a dozen

Civilians and senior military officials among 14 dead after an army plane crashes into a residential area in the DRC.

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MONGBWALU, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - MAY 24: A Congolese police officer and a soldier patrol outside the General Referral Hospital of Mongbwalu , amid rising tensions linked to the Ebola outbreak in the region on May 24, 2026 in Mongbwalu, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of Congo. Security was reinforced around the hospital after influential local pastor Sylvestre Atama, widely known across Mongbwalu and parts of Ituri Province, died after testing positive for Ebola, according to hospital and health authorities, heightening fear and concern among residents. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a "public health emergency of international concern," as the death toll and number of confirmed cases continue to rise. Security was reinforced around the hospital after influential local pastor Sylvestre Atama, widely known across Mongbwalu and parts of Ituri Province, died after testing positive for Ebola, according to hospital and health authorities, heightening fear and concern among residents. The current epidemic is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, one of several Orthoebolaviruses that can cause Ebola disease, and for which there are no approved vaccines. Security was reinforced around the hospital after influential local pastor Sylvestre Atama, widely known across Mongbwalu and parts of Ituri Province, died after testing positive for Ebola, according to hospital and health authorities, heightening fear and concern among residents. The highest number of cases have been reported in Congo's eastern Ituri province, bordering Uganda. Global health officials have expressed grave concern over the capacity to contain the outbreak in a region already facing a humanitarian crisis, with highly mobile populations displaced by conflict and economic factors. (Photo by Michel Lunanga/Getty Images)
A Congolese police officer and a military officer patrol outside the General Referral Hospital of Mongbwalu in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 24, 2026 [Michel Lunanga/Getty]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AP and Reuters
Published On 26 Sep 2026

At least 14 people, including senior military officials, were killed on Friday when a Congolese army plane crashed in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The plane was travelling to the capital, Kinshasa, from the southwestern city of Kikwit on Friday when it developed a technical fault and attempted to land in Kenge, in Kwango province.

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Remy Saki Bokinda, deputy governor of Kwango, said: “With no landing strip available in Kenge, the plane crashed into a residential plot.”

Congolese military spokesperson Major-General Efomi Ekenge said 14 people had died in the crash.

“All those on board died; 12 were burned beyond recognition, while the pilot’s lifeless body was found outside the aircraft,” he said.

According to the military, among those killed were civilians and members of an official delegation travelling with the two generals, along with other military personnel.

Bokinda also said most of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and the pilot was found dead outside the wreckage.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident, Ekenge said.

The DRC, a vast, mineral-rich country in central Africa, has endured decades of conflict, particularly along its eastern border with Rwanda, where several armed groups compete for control of lucrative mining areas.

The Congolese military has been battling a number of rebel groups that have claimed key cities in the country since last year.

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