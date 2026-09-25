UN expands list of firms involved in illegal Israeli settlement activities

With addition of 61 more companies, the list now includes 214 businesses in 11 countries, most of them Israeli.

The United Nations human rights office has added 61 more companies to its database of businesses engaging in activities linked to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

The UN published an 18-page report on Friday, which includes the rationale behind the companies’ inclusion, adding that a total of 126 businesses were assessed.

The inclusion of new companies brings the total to 214 businesses based in 11 countries. Five of the 158 companies listed last year were removed in the latest update.

The majority are Israeli businesses, with others based in China, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The report says that a company must be engaged in at least one of 10 prohibited activities to be added to the database.

The activities include, among others, facilitating the construction and expansion of settlements, supplying surveillance and identification equipment, providing banking services, and providing services and utilities.

The report states that a company must generally cause, contribute to, or have a direct link to adverse human rights impacts in the occupied territory to be added to the database. It says that the standard of proof requires that there are reasonable grounds to believe the company is engaged in at least one of the prohibited activities.

This standard of proof is consistent with UN fact-finding bodies and is less than what is expected in a criminal court, which generally requires the defendant’s guilt to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The UN contacts affected companies after concluding that they are engaged in one or more of the prohibited activities. The firms are then given 60 days to provide any additional information, clarification or update on the situation.

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The report said the UN received a response from 14 companies following its most recent assessment. It is not clear how many of the 126 companies reviewed were contacted.

Spanish firm Salvat Logistica was among the 61 companies added to the database, as well as Israeli real estate investment holding company Alony Hetz.

They join companies like travel agencies Expedia and Trip Advisor, home-rental company Airbnb, and telecommunications firm Motorola that were already on the list.

Israeli settlements are illegal under international law and have come under intense scrutiny since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza nearly three years ago. In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s settlements “unlawful”. It also said Israel must not establish any new settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem and is obliged to withdraw from occupied Palestinian territory as soon as possible.

The landmark ruling was an advisory opinion and not legally binding, despite its political significance.