Trump praises US-China friendship at state dinner with Xi Jinping

The two superpowers seek greater dialogue despite differences over issues such as Iran, Taiwan, AI and trade.

United States President Donald Trump has thrown China’s leader Xi Jinping a state dinner featuring a tech-heavy guest list, as well as a number of billionaires, Washington powerbrokers, business leaders and the type of festivities that most excite Trump, who has a reputation for reveling in hosting parties.

The dinner on Thursday night wrapped up a day of talks between the two leaders. The summit, Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade, is the second meeting this year between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump touted what he described as a “great meeting” with Xi, as the two superpowers seek greater dialogue despite differences over issues such as Iran, Taiwan, AI and trade.

“President Xi and I both understand we represent different systems, but the ties between our people endure, and we’ve never gotten along better,” Trump said during his toast on Thursday night, The Associated Press news agency reported.

“Together, we can continue to build a relationship that promotes prosperity and security for future generations,” Trump added.

Trump has done his best to impress Xi during the Chinese leader’s three-day visit to Washington, and the US president praised their close personal relationship — even as he has decried top Democratic candidates as “communists” ahead of the November midterm elections.

Xi and Trump discussed tensions over Taiwan, trade and artificial intelligence during business hours, all while a First Amendment fight over press access at the White House was unfolding. But Trump publicly chose to focus on showing Xi his White House updates on Thursday afternoon, including letting him tour his Marine One presidential helicopter and a new helipad he built for it, before attention quickly turned to the flashy details of the swanky meal.

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At one point, Trump invited dinner guests to tour the site of the new ballroom he is building nearby. Construction projects are a frequent digression for a president who has put a lot of focus on remaking Washington’s physical infrastructure.

Xi noted in his own toast that “President Trump has pledged to make America great again” and that “China is committed to achieving great national rejuvenation”.

“These two goals are both ambitious and can surely be mutually reinforcing,” Xi said.

Those who attended included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and French luxury goods company LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault.

The dinner came after the president took the unusual step of personally greeting Xi and his wife on Wednesday as they arrived at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington. Normally, presidents wait for their guests to arrive at the White House itself before offering a formal welcome.