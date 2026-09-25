Trump hails ‘very productive’ talks with China’s Xi

Washington and Beijing to continue discussions on AI, technology transfer licensing after state visit by Chinese leader.

United States President Donald Trump has hailed “very productive” talks with President Xi Jinping during the Chinese leader’s state visit to Washington, DC this week.

“Tremendous things will be happening,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account on Friday, without sharing details.

Trump said the meeting, Xi’s first visit to the US in more than a decade, was productive for both the US and China, emphasising the issue of artificial intelligence (AI).

“[Xi] seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE. That would be ‘SUPER!’ Everyone last night agreed, also,” said the US president.

Trump told the United Nations General Assembly this week that the US would rename artificial intelligence “super intelligence” in all US government documents.

Trump hosted a lavish state dinner on Thursday for Xi, which included high-profile guests like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tesla head Elon Musk, who was seated at the main table alongside the Chinese and US presidents.

Despite being locked in a fierce strategic rivalry over AI, Trump and Xi have rebuffed recent calls from inside the US tech sector to slow the pace of development over concerns about controlling the rapidly advancing technology.

On Friday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher that creating channels of communication on AI is one of the main challenges Washington and Beijing are seeking to overcome.

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“I think with every government in the world right now, there isn’t a department of AI, and so there can be a question of who do you call when you have an issue,” Greer said, adding: “When I think about it, I think about the red zone between the Kremlin and the White House during the Cold War.”

Greer said another meeting on AI is planned within the next month between the representatives of both countries.

Separately, Greer told US media on Friday that the current talks did not cover the sale of a small amount of high-quality US-made chips requiring licences.

“These are the ⁠crown jewels of American technology. It’s the way we stay ahead in the race for superintelligence, or AI, and so those conversations … [are] not really happening in these negotiations,” Greer ‌said.

On Friday, Trump is taking Xi to visit the National Archives, showing off the sacred texts of US democracy to the leader of the world’s most powerful communist country before his three-day visit concludes.

Xi is expected to depart Washington after touring the nation’s vault of records, where the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights are held.

The two leaders have made a show of working to preserve harmony between the world’s two largest economies, though there were no major breakthroughs on issues such as trade or the safety of AI.