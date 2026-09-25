News|Sudan war

More than 55,000 Sudanese refugees flee to Chad as UN calls for funding

UN refugee agency says 400 people a day, about 20 times the previous daily rate, now cross from Sudan into eastern Chad.

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OURE CASSONI, CHAD - FEBRUARY 24: Newly arrived Sudanese refugees prepare to ride back to their temporary shelter after receiving food aid at the Oure Cassoni refugee camp on February 24, 2026 in Oure Cassoni, Chad. In April 2023 civil war erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the armed militia group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ongoing conflict has so far displaced around 14 million people across the region, triggering a widespread humanitarian crisis, as neighboring countries like Chad struggle to absorb refugees, while coping with populations already suffering high poverty rates and food insecurity. Chad has become Africa's largest host of refugees per capita, hosting a total 1.4 million refugees - more than 900,000 of which fled the conflict in Sudan. The most recent wave of arrivals from Sudan follows the RSF's offensive to capture the north Darfur city of El Fasher, where 6,000 people were reportedly killed by the RSF in the space of three days in October. A recent UN report has accused the RSF of atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. As many as 400,000 people have reportedly been killed since the conflict began. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Sudanese refugees prepare to ride back to their temporary shelter in Oure Cassoni, Chad [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]
By Daniel Khalili-Tari
Published On 25 Sep 2026

More than 55,000 Sudanese refugees have fled to neighbouring Chad this year, compounding a humanitarian crisis that will only deteriorate further unless there is a significant increase in funding, the United Nations has warned.

The number of Sudanese people arriving in eastern Chad has “accelerated sharply” over the past week and is outpacing the available support, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday.

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The number of refugees entering via Chad’s border areas of Adre and Tine has risen to 400 people a day, about 20 times the daily rate of previous months, the agency added.

Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war since April 2023, when a power struggle between Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, turned violent.

More than three years later, in excess of 11 million Sudanese people have been displaced in what has become the world’s largest displacement and humanitarian crisis.

Approximately 6.4 million people in Sudan are internally displaced, while more than 3.5 million Sudanese refugees and asylum seekers have fled to nearby countries.

The UN warned on Friday that the transit centre in Chad’s Tine is under severe pressure and currently hosts more than 4,300 people, many of whom are in urgent need of shelter, water, sanitation and protection services.

About 31,000 families lack adequate shelter, and most refugees are living on less than half of the minimum amount of water needed daily.

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The UN says it has so far received only 20 percent of the $1.6bn needed to fund response efforts. It says that the dire situation will deteriorate further unless the international community helps plug the funding shortfall of $1.28bn.

The UN warned that without additional help, more Sudanese refugees will make the perilous journey to Europe. More than 14,100 Sudanese refugees arrived on the continent last year, a 245 percent increase compared with 2024.

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