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India’s ‘cockroach’ movement demands election chief’s resignation

Youth group threatens return to mass protests, sets deadline for Gyanesh Kumar to quit due to reports of meddling with voter lists.

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Demonstrators shout slogans against India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation during a protest rally in Kolkata on September 25, 2026.
Demonstrators demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a protest rally in Kolkata [File: AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff and Reuters
Published On 25 Sep 2026

India’s ‘cockroach’ party youth movement has threatened to launch nationwide protests unless the country’s chief election officer does not resign by Saturday.

Founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, announced on Friday that protests would begin in Mumbai on October 2 – if Gyanesh Kumar does not step down.

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The CJP, a satirical outfit born on Instagram in May after India’s chief justice compared unemployed young Indians to “cockroaches” and “parasites”, has shaken the staunchly conservative government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, the group demanded that Kumar quit within 48 hours, following a newspaper report linking him to altered voter lists. Opposition parties say the lists have been manipulated to benefit Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India,” Dipke posted on X.

“This Gandhi Jayanti let’s pledge to save democracy,” he added, referring to the October 2 holiday marking independence leader Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday.

NEW DELHI, INDIA - JULY 25: CJP (Cockroach janta Party) founder Abhijeet Dipke celebrates after the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar on July 25, 2026 in New Delhi, India. A mix of protesters gathered in New Delhi on Monday as discontent bubbled over myriad issues, and as Sonam Wangchuk, an activist who was fasting in protest, was forcibly taken to hospital on Sunday. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was detained on Tuesday among others, as the movement continues well into the week. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke celebrates with supporters in New Delhi after the resignation of India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, July 25, 2026 [Ritesh Shukla/Getty]

Report provokes political storm

On Wednesday, the Indian Express newspaper reported that two election commissioners had raised questions or voiced concern with Kumar at least 14 times in 10 months, mostly over the process of updating voter lists that began last year.

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The main opposition Congress party announced protest marches on state election offices across India on Friday, demanding Kumar’s arrest, his removal and an independent review of decisions and voter-list changes made under him.

Opposition parties have long accused the commission of deleting the names of millions of voters without warning and adding new voters without verification to favour the BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders along with supporters take part in a ‘Drug-Free Punjab’ march in Amritsar on September 24, 2026. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
BJP leaders and supporters at a ‘Drug-Free Punjab’ march in Amritsar [File: Narinder Nanu/AFP]

Election panel rejects claims

The Election Commission of India said that “differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution” and that all its actions were lawful.

The BJP has defended the commission, accusing the opposition of a smear campaign because it keeps losing elections.

“Neither the Election Commission of India nor any constitutional body in India is under dictatorial rule,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Wednesday.

CJP-led protests in July forced the resignation of Modi’s education minister over exam-paper leaks, one of the prime minister’s biggest political setbacks since coming to power in 2014.

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