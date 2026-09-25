Ed Sheeran concerts at Robert Kraft stadiums cancelled over weather

Singer’s tour has faced numerous setbacks after expulsion of rapper Macklemore over support for Palestine drew backlash.

Ed Sheeran’s tour of the United States has been dealt another setback, with shows scheduled to take place in the stadium owned by pro-Israel billionaire Robert Kraft cancelled due to bad weather.

Gillette Stadium in the state of Massachusetts announced that shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled in anticipation of a major storm expected to bring heavy rainfall. The news was first reported by the outlet TMZ.

“Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, the promoter and tour have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium,” the venue said in a statement on Friday.

“The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority.”

The stadium said tickets are refundable and that Ticketmaster ticketholders would receive automatic refunds.

Kraft played a key role in the expulsion earlier this month of the rapper Macklemore, Sheeran’s opening act for his US leg of the concert and an outspoken critic of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Macklemore was dropped for yelling “Free Palestine” on stage during a show in New Jersey, sparking a strong backlash with many concertgoers choosing to boycott it instead.

The controversy came to represent the substantial influence wielded by pro-Israel figures, but also underscored a massive shift in public opinion away from support for Israel that has taken place in the US over the last several years.

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Amid public outcry, many artists scheduled to play with Sheeran on the tour announced they would drop out in solidarity with Macklemore. Newsweek reported that ticket prices for Sheeran’s concerts have fallen by more than 10 percent in recent days, citing TicketData.

Macklemore announced a tour of his own in support of Palestine earlier this week, stating that the proceeds will go towards organisations that help the Palestinians.

“Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore,” he said. “People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it.”