Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez promises elections at UN, gives no date

Rodriguez says Venezuela is transitioning to full democracy and has opened dialogue with opposition sectors.

Venezuela’s acting president told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday that the country would hold elections as part of a transition to “full democracy”, but did not give a specific date for the vote.

“I wish to state this very clearly before this General Assembly: Elections will be held in Venezuela,” Delcy Rodriguez said, adding that her government has started a “political dialogue with opposition sectors” to secure a “process based on equal conditions for all.”

Rodriguez said that the Venezuelan people will determine the best time to get elections moving and assured the UN that, when the time comes, the country’s institutions “will be prepared to guarantee an inclusive and transparent process”.

Rodriguez took over as Venezuela’s interim president after a surprise United States military raid in January that abducted then-leader Nicolas Maduro and brought him to the US to face drug trafficking charges.

This is the first trip to the US by a Venezuelan head of state since 2018, when Maduro travelled to New York to participate in the UNGA. He is currently being held only a few miles from the organisation’s headquarters as he awaits trial.

Rodriguez’s participation in the international forum also marks a milestone in Venezuela’s reintegration into global diplomacy. She faced a delicate balance in her closely watched UN speech, which needed to be addressed to both her people and the US government that holds her predecessor.

She said her country is coming back strong after “setbacks” suffered this year and thanked US President Donald Trump for being willing to resume relations after the US military spirited her predecessor out of the country.

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Rodriguez met with Trump briefly on the sidelines of the assembly on Tuesday. Among other matters, Trump and Rodriguez discussed restructuring the South American nation’s billions of dollars in sovereign debt.

Critics say Washington has sidelined the Venezuelan opposition, dropping demands for free elections in favour of oil and investment deals with the interim government.

“Today, Venezuela is being reborn,” Rodriguez said in her remarks to the international forum.

“I do not promise you an easy way forward,” Rodriguez said, saying she was addressing her people. “Rebuilding our national soul will be the priority.”