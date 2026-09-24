News|Crime

Ukrainian knifeman kills one, wounds four at abbey in Poland

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy denounces ‘horrific crime’ after 31-year-old attacks clergy and worshippers in border town.

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In this handout photograph taken and released by Gazeta Jaroslawska on September 24, 2026, Polish law enforcement officers work at the site of a knife attack in Jaroslaw, eastern Poland.
Polish law enforcement officers work at the site of a knife attack in Jaroslaw, eastern Poland [AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP and Reuters
Published On 24 Sep 2026

One person was killed and four others injured when a man armed with a knife attacked clergy and worshippers at a Catholic monastery in southern Poland.

Police said the 31-year-old attacker, a Ukrainian national, went on a stabbing spree at the 17th-century Benedictine abbey in Jaroslaw, some 30km (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine, on Thursday morning.

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The suspect, who had entered Poland from Germany earlier in the day, reportedly grabbed a knife from the abbey’s kitchen and attacked four men and one woman, including a priest in a confessional, police said.

“Three of the victims are clergy members and two are laypeople; one person has died,” said prosecutor Bozena Harasz-Wołoszyn. Two others were in “critical, life-threatening condition”.

Polish media identified the man who died as a priest. Police did not immediately confirm the identity of the deceased.

Prosecutors said the attacker was headed for a nearby border crossing back into Ukraine but instead went to the abbey.

The motive remains unclear, and doctors will assess whether he was under the influence of alcohol, Harasz-Wołoszyn said.

In this handout photograph taken and released by Gazeta Jaroslawska on September 24, 2026, a man stands behind police tape at the site of a knife attack in Jaroslaw, eastern Poland.
A man stands behind police tape at the site of a knife attack in Jaroslaw, southeastern Poland, on Thursday [Gazeta Jaroslawska via AFP]

Leaders respond

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the “murderer” would be “punished with the full severity of Polish law”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack a “horrific crime”.

“The perpetrator of this evil must bear full responsibility in accordance with the law … We are shaken by this evil. Justice must be done.”

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The mayor of Jaroslaw, Marcin Nazarewicz, declared a period of mourning until the end of the week.

Stabbings, particularly at religious sites, are extremely rare in Poland, one of Europe’s most Catholic countries.

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