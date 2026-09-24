Nine Kazakh soldiers die in Caspian Sea training incident

Search and rescue operation under way for 10 remaining missing personnel after weather conditions deteriorated.

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Nine Kazakh military personnel have died after being swept out to sea during naval training exercises on the Caspian coast, the country’s Defence Ministry says.

The accident happened on Thursday in Kazakhstan’s western Mangystau region, which adjoins the Caspian Sea, during a combat training mission.

Nineteen personnel were swept out in total, according to preliminary information, and nine deaths have been confirmed so far, the ministry said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Three people have been rescued. A search and rescue operation for the remaining personnel was still under way, the ministry added.

The ministry said the accident was caused by a sudden deterioration in weather conditions.

The Caspian is bordered by Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan.