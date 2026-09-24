NAZA, Israeli film on Gaza, to stream for free after theatrical run

Co-director Yuval Abraham says documentary exposing Israeli abuses will be available online in November.

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A documentary that accuses Israel of using AI to carry out mass civilian killings in Gaza will be available to stream online for free once its theatrical rollout in more than 50 countries is complete.

Israeli filmmaker Yuval Abraham, who co-directed NAZA with fellow Israeli filmmaker Rachel Szor, announced on Thursday that viewers will be able to stream the award-winning film from November on The Guardian’s website. The UK newspaper helped produce the film.

“I know there is enormous demand to watch the film, and I hope that in this way, everyone will soon be able to see it: whether in cinemas or online in a few weeks,” Abraham said in a post on X.

“We made the film to spark a public discussion about the [Israeli] government’s actions in Gaza, the killing of more than 73,000 people, most of them civilians, the normalisation of a war of extermination, of the notion that ‘there are no uninvolved’,” he added.

NAZA, which means “collateral damage” in Hebrew, will premiere in the United States on Saturday at the New York Film Festival.

The documentary is also due to premiere in several other countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Canada.

NAZA is 80 minutes long and is the result of a nearly three-year investigation into Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. The documentary is based on testimony from Israeli military and intelligence sources whose identities have been concealed.

One of the film’s subjects described the process of using AI to kill Palestinians in the enclave as “insanely fun” and said it was like playing a “video game”. Another described it as a “mission”.

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The sources explain in detail an AI system called Lavender, which they said was used to identify assassination targets.

Israel oversees a system of mass surveillance in Gaza, monitoring people’s phone calls, movements and interactions. Lavender allegedly uses this data when deciding who to assassinate and is believed to have an error rate of up to 10 percent.

According to another of the film’s subjects, an attack was approved despite knowledge that as many as 500 civilians could be killed.

NAZA was awarded the Special Jury Prize at this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

Israel has been condemned by several human rights organisations for its atrocities in Gaza. Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, among others, say Israel is committing a genocide.

Earlier this month, Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zoha called for Abraham and Szor to be stripped of their citizenship and accused them of “treason”. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since pledged to pass a law that would revoke the citizenship of anyone who defames ⁠⁠Israeli soldiers.

In his post on X, Abraham said: “Journalism is not betrayal. Criticism is not betrayal. It is the duty of every citizen whose government commits crimes to know, and of every soldier who witnessed them to tell.”

He said “thousands” of Israeli soldiers will “watch the film and recognise what is described in it personally”.

“Even if it’s frightening, it is your duty to find a way to testify to what you saw,” Abraham said.