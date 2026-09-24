Monarchy-aligned PAM leads in Morocco election provisional results

Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) took 97 out of 395 seats in parliament, as turnout falls to 38 percent.

Morocco’s monarchy-aligned Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) has won the most seats in parliamentary elections, according to provisional results.

PAM took 97 out of 395 seats in parliament, overtaking its senior coalition partner, the liberal National Rally of Independents (RNI), Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit announced on Thursday.

The RNI secured 66 seats and the Istiqlal Party took 65, according to the provisional results. The Justice and Development Party (PJD), a centrist Islamist party that won 13 seats in 2021, surged to 54.

Turnout fell to 38.02 percent from 50 percent in 2021, according to official data.

Under the 2011 constitution, King Mohammed VI appoints the prime minister from the largest party, putting PAM in line to lead the next government.

The vote was the first since deadly Gen Z-led protests last year, and the next government will face pressure to address everyday concerns, including jobs, wages and the cost of living.

It will also oversee billions of dollars in investment as Morocco prepares to cohost the 2030 World Cup.

Coalition talks expected

Since no single party is expected to capture an absolute majority, the winner will need to build a coalition government. Portfolios are split among the political allies, but the palace traditionally keeps key posts such as defence and foreign affairs under royal control.

PAM leaders have ruled out another partnership with the RNI. The two parties have traded accusations over failed policies.

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PAM campaigned on a $37bn platform promising 1 million new jobs, better wages and continued investment in healthcare and social protection.

One possible candidate for prime minister is PAM’s Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, who would become the Arab region’s second female head of government, after Tunisia’s Najla Bouden, if appointed.

Another potential candidate is Fouzi Lekjaa, the budget minister and head of the football federation, who joined PAM weeks before the vote.