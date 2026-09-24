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Far-right UK activist Daniel Thomas arrested after slashing dinghy

Thomas, 37, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life, endangering the safety of a ship.

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LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Patriot Platform leader, Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, leaves the offices of the Daily Mail on September 09, 2026 in London, England. Leader of the self styled Patriot Platform, Danny Tommo, led a group of men in balaclavas to the Daily Mail offices in South Kensington to peacefully protest against the paper's reporting of his Mother's details. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Patriot Platform leader Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, leaves the offices of the Daily Mail [File:Carl Court/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff and AP
Published On 24 Sep 2026

British police have arrested a far-right anti-immigration activist after he live-streamed footage appearing to show him slashing an empty dinghy in the English Channel with a knife while a French coastguard official was still on board.

Daniel Thomas, 37, known to his supporters as “Danny Tommo,” was detained on Wednesday evening at a petrol station and remains in custody, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said on Thursday.

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He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life, endangering the safety of a ship and offences under the Aviation and Maritime Security Act and the Merchant Shipping Act.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon after approximately 50 migrants who had travelled from Normandy were taken to Dover for processing.

Thomas, founder of the Patriot Platform group, approached the dinghy in a yellow speedboat while broadcasting to more than 15,000 viewers. Video shows him pulling out a knife and slashing the inflatable hull as a French official from the coastguard vessel Abeille Liberte remained aboard.

“This is English territory, it is not France anymore,” Thomas is heard shouting.

Thomas later said the purpose of his action was to ensure “that is one boat that won’t be used again.”

Tommy Robinson, the far-right activist whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and a close associate of Thomas, claimed on social media that Thomas was arrested for attempting to “stop the invasion of our country”.

Thomas organised anti-immigration protests in Dover and Portsmouth in early September, which drew hundreds of demonstrators who blocked roads. He founded Patriot Platform earlier this year, rallying support for what he describes as “mass resistance” to “take our country back”.

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Successive British governments have struggled to stop people – more than 41,000 last year – making the dangerous journey across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. The issue has been depicted as a crisis by politicians, including Nigel Farage of the far-right party Reform UK, and has been used as a rallying point by anti-immigration activists.

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