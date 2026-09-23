Argentina steps up its Las Malvinas claim as tensions with the United Kingdom grow over offshore oil drilling.

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Argentine President Javier Milei has accused the United Nations of “looking the other way” on Argentina’s long-standing dispute with the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands, known to Argentines as Las Malvinas.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Milei called the islands a “national cause” and took aim at British-backed plans to extract oil from waters Argentina claims as its own.

At the centre of the latest dispute is Sea Lion, a major oil project about 220km (140 miles) north of the islands, which Argentina considers illegal. The owners of the project, UK-based Rockhopper Exploration and Israel’s Navitas Petroleum, are expected to begin drilling in the coming months, with production planned for 2028.

Earlier this month, Argentina began sanctions proceedings against 60 companies and individuals linked to offshore drilling near the islands. British officials have rejected the measures, saying the Falklands have the right to develop their own natural resources.

Milei also argues the project runs counter to a 1976 UN General Assembly resolution calling on Argentina and the UK to negotiate over the sovereignty dispute and avoid unilateral action in the meantime.

“Any such activity not authorised by the Argentine Republic … constitutes an unlawful act,” Milei said on Wednesday. He said Argentina had chosen a “peaceful, practical, and effective defence” of its claim.

Along with the sanctions, his government has also announced new funding for a naval base in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina’s southernmost province, to bolster its military presence near the islands.

The Falklands are a largely self-governing UK overseas territory in the South Atlantic. Britain has administered the islands since 1833, but Argentina has long claimed sovereignty.

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Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, triggering a 10-week war that ended in its surrender.

The UK says the islanders should decide their own future. In a 2013 referendum, 1,513 of 1,517 voters chose to remain a British overseas territory.

Milei rejected that argument on Wednesday. He said self-determination did not apply because the population had been “implanted by the occupying power” on disputed territory.

The forceful stance is a shift for Milei, who had previously faced criticism from opponents for paying little attention to the sovereignty dispute while pursuing closer ties with the United States.

But the political landscape has changed in recent weeks, as US President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of reconsidering Washington’s position on the islands, though he has stopped short of backing Argentina’s claim.

Milei quickly seized on the opening. Earlier this month, he declared that “winds of change” were blowing in Argentina’s favour and argued that his close relationship with Washington could help advance its case.

Milei’s opponents say he is using the issue to drum up support at home ahead of an expected re-election bid in 2027.

“It’s simply something to look good in the eyes of society or to try to shift the agenda,” Guillermo Michel, a Peronist opposition lawmaker, told Reuters.

But there is little sign so far that the strategy has moved the needle. A study by Buenos Aires-based consultancy Inteligencia Analitica found Milei’s recent televised address on the Malvinas only modestly improved his public image.

His remarks on Wednesday were also part of a much broader attack on the UN. Milei accused the organisation of failing to protect international security and human rights, calling it a “useless organisation” filled with “arrogant parasites masquerading as well-intentioned bureaucrats”.

“Those who follow the rules receive no reward for doing so, while those who break them face no repercussions whatsoever,” he said.

Milei also used the speech to underline Argentina’s close relationships with the US and Israel, saying his government was “unequivocally aligned” with the West and shared a “deep affinity of values” with both countries.

Milei accused the UN of “systematically” voting against Israel while remaining silent about abuses elsewhere. He also condemned Iran and pointed to Argentina’s designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a “terrorist organisation”.